Last minute news! Enthusiasm in the sky! Private flight of domestic and national hot air balloon

In Cappadocia, domestic production hot air balloon made a special flight due to 19 May Youth and Sports Day.

Within the scope of the new type coronavirus (Kovid-19) measures, the domestic hot air balloon flew in the region, where the balloon tour could not be carried out since March, with the decision taken by the Civil Aviation General Directorate. The local balloon, which was brought to Kılıçlar Valley in the town of Göreme at sunrise, was prepared for flight by the teams.

Halis Aydoğan, Chairman of the Pasha Balloons Board, which produces domestic hot air balloons, stated that they were excited to fly on May 19 with a hot air balloon with “Istikbal is in the skies” in the dome section.

Aydoğan said, “In such a period when the balloons do not fly due to the coronavirus, we are performing a special flight to the May 19 Youth and Sports Day. Today, I hope that we will pass in a short time and fly in Cappadocia skies with hundreds of balloons. On such an important day with our local and national production hot air balloon. we are also enjoying the happiness of flying, “he said.

The balloon, which was under the pilot of Aydoğan and hung the Turkish flag and the Ataturk poster in its basket, floated in the skies of Cappadocia for about 40 minutes.