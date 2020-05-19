Car incentives: more than 70% of motorists are expecting them – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The automotive sector is among the hardest hit by the coronavirus emergency. An investigation reveals what Italians ask the automotive sector (and the government)

After phase 2 of the coronavirus emergency started, the auto sector tried to get out of the forced lethargy in which it plummeted from mid-March until the beginning of May, when the loosening of health measures allowed the reopening of dealers. As expected, the purchase of a car is certainly not the Italians’ top priority, yet there are some timid signs of interest. But over 70% of motorists expect incentives to buy, in order not to suffocate a sector that is worth 6.2% of the national GDP and employs about 250,000 people. The ad portal Subito.it asked users who have visited the pages of adverts in the last three months doing online searches in the category Immediately Motors, analyzing the impact that the emergency had on their propensity to buy and their expectations for the market. What the emergency seems not to have had particular impact on is how to use the car; 69% state that at the end of lockdown will use the car exactly as before, while only 15% say they expect to use it more.

RESTRICTED BUDGET, LONGER TIMES –

The emergency had a negative impact on their buying propensity for 59% of respondents. A sentiment that differs according to job categories and age groups: self-employed workers hit hardest – for whom the figure rises to 70% – i millennials (25-34) with 78% and young families 35-44 with 65%. Another consequence of the coronavirus is the reduction of the budget to be allocated to the purchase of the car, a speech that applies to 65% of respondents. Other consequences are the decision to focus on the used instead of the new (12%) and the need to change the payment formula, from cash to installments, for those who aim to buy a new car (10%). Only 8% say they have given up on the purchase. Inevitably, the time needed to mature the purchase decision is extended, which concerns 95% of cases. The main reason is linked to the concern for their economic situation – 45% rising to 54% if we are talking about self-employed workers – and to general uncertainty (42%).

LOWER MARKET, INCENTIVES ARE NEEDED – The investigation conducted by Subito.it it also measured motorists’ perception of car market trends. Almost everyone agrees that it will decline until the end of the emergency, as stated by 90% of respondents to the survey, but many rely on the support of car manufacturers and dealers. In fact, 72% of respondents expect cheaper offers and promotions, and on a renewed push towards hybrid and electric engines (69%), on an equal footing with incentives for the purchase of new cars (69%). In addition, 43% of respondents also hope for incentives for the purchase of used cars. An expectation that can only be met with the intervention of state bonuses aimed at rejuvenating the park in circulation, a request made on several occasions also through the initiative #Riaccendiamoimotori di Gazzetta Motori.

DIGITAL, OK BUT … – Finally, the need to see and touch the car before buying it remains strong. A desire that expresses above all those who buy new or zero-kilometer cars: after searching online, they want to go to the dealership, however requesting the possibility of an ad hoc and closed-door appointment (33%). 28% of respondents expressed interest in the possibility of being able to purchase completely online, with delivery directly to their home (28%).