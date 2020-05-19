BARCELONA PULLS THE ROPE

The axis of the exchanges on the route between Barcelona and Turin is always alive, but the names of the counterparts and the ratings, at the moment do not find a favorable response from Juventus who has no intention of giving in on the names that are proposed by the blaugrana.

In the Spanish home it seems that there is a bit of a desire to pull the rope and the Catalan press in recent days has even brought out a provocative proposal with the exchange Semedo on one side and 25 million + Pjanic and De Sciglio on the other.

ARTHUR AT THE BASE – at the base of everything there is Arthur, Juventus considers him the ideal player for the midfield, even if it is discontinuous and with some physical problems, at Juventus they think it may be ideal. In Barcelona they are a little skeptical and would not want to give up a 23-year-old footballer and then regret this transfer. Here, then, is the impasse between the parties with Juventus that would have made it clear that they only wanted the Brazilian. In the Blaugrana house they proposed both Rakitic and possibly Arturo Vidal, finding a very cold reaction from the leaders of the Old Lady, the feeling is that the exchange can only be made for Arthur.

SEMEDO ONLY UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS – there are also variants that may concern Semedo, the Portuguese full back who could reinforce the right lane. Juventus evaluates it 35 million not 70 as speculated by someone, if it were an exchange the value could be higher, but only with an exchange, so here, the parties must update each other.

THE OPTIONALS – finally, then, the optional situations, such as Todibo, which the Bianconeri have followed since French times, which could end in an exchange with De Sciglio or Rugani.

In Turin they have several players to put on the plate, the same in Barcelona, ​​am the agreement must lead to an advantage for both teams, taking a “panchinaro” from Barcelona by selling a holder at a non-exceptional price would not be a great deal.

Barcelona pulls the rope, Juventus don’t give up, they don’t want to break it, but neither does it become a noose with the risk of being strangled.