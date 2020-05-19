Palermo, at Vucciria in hundreds for the nightlife: crowd in front of the clubs and a few masks

At Vucciria, the Palermo market which has become one of the most popular nightlife spots, it took just a few hours to get everything back as before the coronavirus emergency. Hundreds, many of them not at a safe distance and without protective masks, poured out in front of the premises. Just a few days ago the mayor Leoluca Orlando, preaching caution to the Palermitans, had declared that at the first violations of the rules, he would be ready to close everything again so as not to frustrate the work done so far in contrasting the virus.