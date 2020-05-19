Turkey’s economic data – May 19, 2020

economic data and events will be announced over the next month in Turkey

Wednesday 20 May

10:00 / Consumer Confidence / May / Previous: 54.9

14:30 / Housing Price Index (monthly) / March / Previous: + 2.30%

14:30 / Housing Price Index (annual) / March / Previous: + 13.94%

May 21, Thursday

14:00 / CBRT 1 Week Repo Rate (benchmark interest) / 21 May / Expectation: 8.25% / Previous: 8.75%

May 22 Friday

10: 00 / Real Sector Trust / May / Previous: 62.3

10: 00 / Real Sector Confidence-Uncorrected / May / Previous: 66.8

10: 00 / Capacity Utilization Rate / May / Previous: 61.6%

11:00 / April / Number of Foreign Tourists (annually) / April / Previous: – 68.0%

14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 15 May / Previous: – 822 million dollars

14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 15 May / Previous: – $ 228 million

Thursday, May 28

10:00 / Economic Confidence Index / May / Previous: 51.3

14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 22 May / Previous:

14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 22 May / Previous:

May 29 Friday

10:00 / Foreign Trade Balance / April / Previous: – $ 5.39 billion

10:00 / GDP (annually) / 1. Quarter / Previous: + 6.0%

10:00 / GDP (quarter) / 1. Quarter / Previous: + 1.9%

10: 50 / Bloomberg May Economic Survey

Monday, June 1

10:00 / Manufacturing Sector Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) / May / Previous: 33.4

Wednesday, June 3

10: 00 / CPI (monthly) / May / Previous: + 0.85%

10: 00 / CPI (annual) / May / Previous: + 10.94%

10: 00 / PPI (monthly) / May / Previous: + 1.28%

10: 00 / PPI (annual) / May / Previous: + 6.71%

10: 00 / Core CPI (annual) / May / Previous: + 9.93%

Thursday, June 4

14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 29 May / Previous:

14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 29 May / Previous:

14:30 / Effective Exchange Rate / May / Previous: 68.88

Friday, June 5

17: 30 / Cash Budget Balance / May / Previous: – 46.2 billion TL

Wednesday 10 June

10:00 / Unemployment Rate / March / Previous: 13.6%

Thursday, June 11

14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 5 June / Previous:

14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 5 June / Previous:

Friday, June 12

10:00 / Current Account Balance / April / Previous: – $ 4.92 billion

10:00 / Industrial Production (monthly) / April / Previous:-7.1%

10:00 / Industrial Production (annually) / April / Previous: – 2.0%

Monday, June 15

10: 00 / House Sales / May / Previous: 42,800

10: 00 / House Sales (annual) / May / Previous: – 55.5%

11:00 / Central Government Budget Balance / May / Previous: – 43.2 billion TL

Tuesday, June 16

14:30 / Housing Price Index (monthly) / April / Previous:

14:30 / Housing Price Index (annual) / April / Previous:

Thursday, June 18

14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 12 June / Previous:

14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 12 June / Previous:

Friday, June 19

14:30 / Next Inflation Expectation For 12 MONTHS / June / Previous: 9.20%

Data previously announced

May 4 Monday

10:00 / Manufacturing Sector Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) / April / Actual: 33.4 / Previous: 48.1

10: 00 / CPI (monthly) / April / Expectation: + 0.60% / Actual: + 0.85% / Previous: + 0.57%

10: 00 / CPI (annual) / April / Expectation: + 10.80% / Actual: + 10.94% / Previous: + 11.86%

10: 00 / PPI (monthly) / April / Actual: + 1.28% / Previous: + 0.87%

10: 00 / PPI (annual) / April / Actual: + 6.71% / Previous: + 8.50%

10: 00 / Core CPI (annual) / April / Expectation: + 10.71% / Actual: + 9.93% / Previous: + 10.49%

May 5 Tuesday

14:30 / Effective Exchange Rate / April / Actual: 68.88 / Previous: 72.87 / Revised: 72.91

Thursday, May 7

14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / May 1 / Realized: – $ 42 million / Previous: – $ 328 million

14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 1 May / Realized: – $ 246 million / Previous: – $ 150 million

May 8 Friday

17: 30 / Cash Budget Balance / April / Realized: – 46.2 billion TL / Previous: – 40.4 billion TL

May 11 Monday

10:00 / Unemployment Rate / February / Actual: 13.6% / Previous: -13.8%

Wednesday 13 May

10: 00 / Current Account Balance / March / Expectation: – $ 4.43 billion / Actual: – $ 4.92 billion / Previous: – $ 1.23 billion / Revised: – $ 1.15 billion

Thursday, May 14

10: 00 / Industrial Production (monthly) / March / Expectation: – 4.0% / Actual: – 7.1% / Previous: + 1.2% / Revised: + 1.9%

10: 00 / Industrial Production (annual) / March / Expectation: + 1.6% / Actual: – 2.0% / Previous: + 7.5% / Revised: + 8.5%

14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 8 May / Realized: – $ 822 million / Previous: – $ 42 million

14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 8 May / Actual: – $ 228 million / Previous: – $ 246 million

Friday, May 15

10: 00 / Housing Sales / April / Actual: 42,800 / Previous: 108,700

10: 00 / Housing Sales (annual) / April / Actual: – 55.5% / Previous: + 3.4%

11:00 / Central Government Budget Balance / April / Actual: – 43.2 billion TL / Previous: – 43.7 billion TL

14:30 / Inflation Expectation for the Next 12 Months / May / Actual: 9.20% / Previous: 9.70%