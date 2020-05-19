Turkey’s economic data – May 19, 2020

economic data and events will be announced over the next month in Turkey
Wednesday 20 May
10:00 / Consumer Confidence / May / Previous: 54.9
14:30 / Housing Price Index (monthly) / March / Previous: + 2.30%
14:30 / Housing Price Index (annual) / March / Previous: + 13.94%
May 21, Thursday
14:00 / CBRT 1 Week Repo Rate (benchmark interest) / 21 May / Expectation: 8.25% / Previous: 8.75%
May 22 Friday
10: 00 / Real Sector Trust / May / Previous: 62.3
10: 00 / Real Sector Confidence-Uncorrected / May / Previous: 66.8
10: 00 / Capacity Utilization Rate / May / Previous: 61.6%
11:00 / April / Number of Foreign Tourists (annually) / April / Previous: – 68.0%
14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 15 May / Previous: – 822 million dollars
14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 15 May / Previous: – $ 228 million
Thursday, May 28
10:00 / Economic Confidence Index / May / Previous: 51.3
14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 22 May / Previous:
14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 22 May / Previous:
May 29 Friday
10:00 / Foreign Trade Balance / April / Previous: – $ 5.39 billion
10:00 / GDP (annually) / 1. Quarter / Previous: + 6.0%
10:00 / GDP (quarter) / 1. Quarter / Previous: + 1.9%
10: 50 / Bloomberg May Economic Survey
Monday, June 1
10:00 / Manufacturing Sector Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) / May / Previous: 33.4
Wednesday, June 3
10: 00 / CPI (monthly) / May / Previous: + 0.85%
10: 00 / CPI (annual) / May / Previous: + 10.94%
10: 00 / PPI (monthly) / May / Previous: + 1.28%
10: 00 / PPI (annual) / May / Previous: + 6.71%
10: 00 / Core CPI (annual) / May / Previous: + 9.93%
Thursday, June 4
14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 29 May / Previous:
14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 29 May / Previous:
14:30 / Effective Exchange Rate / May / Previous: 68.88
Friday, June 5
17: 30 / Cash Budget Balance / May / Previous: – 46.2 billion TL
Wednesday 10 June
10:00 / Unemployment Rate / March / Previous: 13.6%
Thursday, June 11
14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 5 June / Previous:
14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 5 June / Previous:
Friday, June 12
10:00 / Current Account Balance / April / Previous: – $ 4.92 billion
10:00 / Industrial Production (monthly) / April / Previous:-7.1%
10:00 / Industrial Production (annually) / April / Previous: – 2.0%
Monday, June 15
10: 00 / House Sales / May / Previous: 42,800
10: 00 / House Sales (annual) / May / Previous: – 55.5%
11:00 / Central Government Budget Balance / May / Previous: – 43.2 billion TL
Tuesday, June 16
14:30 / Housing Price Index (monthly) / April / Previous:
14:30 / Housing Price Index (annual) / April / Previous:
Thursday, June 18
14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 12 June / Previous:
14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 12 June / Previous:
Friday, June 19
14:30 / Next Inflation Expectation For 12 MONTHS / June / Previous: 9.20%
Data previously announced
May 4 Monday
10:00 / Manufacturing Sector Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) / April / Actual: 33.4 / Previous: 48.1
10: 00 / CPI (monthly) / April / Expectation: + 0.60% / Actual: + 0.85% / Previous: + 0.57%
10: 00 / CPI (annual) / April / Expectation: + 10.80% / Actual: + 10.94% / Previous: + 11.86%
10: 00 / PPI (monthly) / April / Actual: + 1.28% / Previous: + 0.87%
10: 00 / PPI (annual) / April / Actual: + 6.71% / Previous: + 8.50%
10: 00 / Core CPI (annual) / April / Expectation: + 10.71% / Actual: + 9.93% / Previous: + 10.49%
May 5 Tuesday
14:30 / Effective Exchange Rate / April / Actual: 68.88 / Previous: 72.87 / Revised: 72.91
Thursday, May 7
14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / May 1 / Realized: – $ 42 million / Previous: – $ 328 million
14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 1 May / Realized: – $ 246 million / Previous: – $ 150 million
May 8 Friday
17: 30 / Cash Budget Balance / April / Realized: – 46.2 billion TL / Previous: – 40.4 billion TL
May 11 Monday
10:00 / Unemployment Rate / February / Actual: 13.6% / Previous: -13.8%
Wednesday 13 May
10: 00 / Current Account Balance / March / Expectation: – $ 4.43 billion / Actual: – $ 4.92 billion / Previous: – $ 1.23 billion / Revised: – $ 1.15 billion
Thursday, May 14
10: 00 / Industrial Production (monthly) / March / Expectation: – 4.0% / Actual: – 7.1% / Previous: + 1.2% / Revised: + 1.9%
10: 00 / Industrial Production (annual) / March / Expectation: + 1.6% / Actual: – 2.0% / Previous: + 7.5% / Revised: + 8.5%
14:30 / Net Bond Investments of Foreigners / 8 May / Realized: – $ 822 million / Previous: – $ 42 million
14:30 / Net Stock Investments of Foreigners / 8 May / Actual: – $ 228 million / Previous: – $ 246 million
Friday, May 15
10: 00 / Housing Sales / April / Actual: 42,800 / Previous: 108,700
10: 00 / Housing Sales (annual) / April / Actual: – 55.5% / Previous: + 3.4%
11:00 / Central Government Budget Balance / April / Actual: – 43.2 billion TL / Previous: – 43.7 billion TL
14:30 / Inflation Expectation for the Next 12 Months / May / Actual: 9.20% / Previous: 9.70%
https://www.bloomberght.com/turkiye-ekonomik-verileri-19-mayis-2020-2255757