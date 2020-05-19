Breaking news! US President Donald Trump: I use malaria medication to combat coronavirus!

US President Donald Trump made statements during a press conference at the White House.

According to the last minute information of the Reuters news agency, US President Donald Trump announced that he has been using malaria medication (Hydroxychloroquine) for about a week and a half as part of combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said he was taking drugs called hydroxychloroquine and Zinc to protect against the virus, “I have been taking it every day for a few weeks. It has worked so far, look, I’m still here. ”

President Trump emphasized that he had a Kovid-19 test almost every day and that his results were negative, while he did not show any coronavirus symptoms.

There has been a significant improvement in malaria, which US President Donald Trump called “groundbreaking” for the treatment of coronavirus (Kovid-19), causing disagreement among experts at the White House. In a scientific study conducted in the USA, it was revealed that the type of malaria drug “hydroxychloroquine” previously claimed by US President Trump did not help in the fight against the disease.

On the other hand, Trump’s recommended malaria drug for Kovid-19 treatment divided the White House experts. It was stated that there was a discussion about the malaria drug between Trump, one of the important members of the Kovid-19 Fighting Task Force, and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci.

EXPLANATION FROM THE WHITE PALACE CHAIRMAN

White House Chief Physician Sean P. Conley explained that after the detection of a new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) in the head of US President Donald Trump, he began using hydroxychloroquine for preventive purposes, since his benefits were more than their risks.

After Trump’s announcement that he has been using “hydroxychloroquine” in the recent weeks has been on the agenda of the US public, a written statement came from the White House Chief Conley.

Reminding that Trump’s Kovid-19 was detected two weeks ago, Conley stressed that Trump had a daily test and his condition was fine.

“After several discussions with Trump on the benefits and harms of hydroxychlorocine, we found that the possible benefits of using this drug outweigh the risks,” Conley said. shared his knowledge.

Conley stated that he closely follows the treatment development studies against Kovid-19 in the country, and that they can use it in case of a serious treatment in the future.