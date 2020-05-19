Trump’s prevention of contagion: he takes the malaria pill not recommended by scientists – La Stampa

Coronavirus, Trump: “I take hydroxychloroquine against Covid”

President Donald Trump champion of hydroxychloroquine against coronavirus. “I’ve been taking it for a couple of weeks too. I take one pill a day as a preventative treatment, the tycoon announced surprisingly, ensuring that he was negative for Covid-19 and consulted with the White House doctor. The effectiveness of the drug, approved in the USA for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus but not for Covid, has been questioned by numerous experts who indeed report serious side effects, especially at the heart level. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who is a member of the US coronavirus task force, has also put a brake on his use. The “mole” of the US Ministry of Health, who was head of the vaccine agency, Rick Bright, instead reported that he had been fired because he refused to promote hydroxychloroquine as an anti-Covid therapy.

“You would be surprised at the number of people who take it,” Trump told reporters, calling Bright a hypocrite. “Many workers on the front line take it …” insisted the President, who had long ago suggested that he consider ingesting coronavirus disinfectants.





The doubts of the FDA

In the United States the pandemic has killed over 90,000 people, the infections are 1.5 million. The same Food and Drug Administration (Fda), in the last bulletin of April, warned about taking hydroxychloroquine outside a hospital for the risks it entails. “I’ve been taking it for about a week and a half and I’m still here,” remarked Trump. The announcement also stunned Neil Cavuto, a well-known anchor from Fox News, the favorite tycoon station that urged listeners not to follow the example of the head of the White House. “If you are in a segment of the population at risk and you take it as a preventive treatment … it will kill you. I can’t stress it enough – he said – it will kill you ».

Between risks and benefits

“After the many talks we have had on evidence for and against the use of hydroxychlorichin, we have concluded that the potential benefits of the treatment outweigh the relative risks,” said Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, confirming in a notes that the president is taking antimalarial. The president “is in good health – he added – and without symptoms. It is regularly subjected and tested and so far they have all been negative. “

The ultimatum to the WHO

Yesterday Donald Trump then launched an ultimatum to the WHO, threatening to suspend US funding forever and quit the organization if it does not commit to “significant improvements” within 30 days. If this does not happen, the president said at the end of a day in which the WHO assembly was held, “I will transform the temporary suspension of funding to WHO into a permanent measure and reconsider our participation in the Organization” .