Develop a Covid-19 world tracking site, teenager refuses $ 8 million: “I don’t want to take advantage”

May 19, 2020 9:05 am
Avi Schiffmann, 17, from Washington State, has become famous for his ncov2019.live, updated hour by hour and followed by 30 million users per day. But it does not yield to the enticements of the business
“I’m only 17, I don’t need $ 8 million, I don’t want to become a speculator,” the 17-year-old told the press. “Many tell me that I will regret this decision, but I have other plans for the future,” he added.
Since his site went online, over 700 million unique users have visited him. And instead of relying on advertising revenue, Schiffmann preferred to open a voluntary subscription, while maintaining its autonomy.
