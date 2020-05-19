Grants: those who have the right, the excluded, the exceptions

Reopenings Phase 2, the list of activities divided by date: May 18, May 25, June 15

Among the measures envisaged by the Raising Decree (here the special QuiFinanza) in favor of companies affected by the coronavirus emergency, there is also the provision of grants. These aids are recognized to subjects “carrying out business activities and self-employment and agricultural income, holders of VAT”, provided that the amount of turnover and fees for the month of April 2020 is less than two thirds of the amount of the turnover and fees for April 2019.

The key stakes are represented by the turnover ceiling, equal to 5 million euros, and by the loss of revenues suffered in April compared to the same month of 2019: but to be entitled to the contribution, companies and self-employed workers must also comply with other requirements. However, some categories of workers are excluded.

Funds allocated and objectives

The decree implements 6 billion for indemnities in favor of small and medium-sized enterprises and for self-employed persons who have achieved revenues or compensation for amounts not exceeding 5 million euros in 2019 and, precisely, who have undergone a reduction in turnover of 33 %. This measure has the objective of addressing the critical issues that have emerged with regard to loans at subsidized rates with a state guarantee of up to 25 thousand euros previously allocated, implemented unevenly and with a loan that is anything but punctual. Another problem noted, the fact that all the measures issued before the Relaunch Decree contemplated a rather complex bureaucratic procedure, which contributed to determining the already noted delays.

Turnover requirements

As regards the business and self-employment activities included in the contribution, the maximum turnover limit 2019 is set at 5 million euros, while the turnover (or fees) of April 2020 must be less than two thirds of the turnover / fees of April 2019 (taking as reference the calculation date of the operation). Example: if the turnover for April 2019 was 30 thousand euros, that of April 2020 must be less than 20 thousand euros (i.e. two thirds of 30 thousand euros), i.e. it must correspond to a loss of at least one third.

Entitled

The site of small-medium enterprises pmi.it highlighted the beneficiaries of the measure.

Merchants and craftsmen with the indicated turnover requirements are entitled to non-refundable contributions, which are compatible with the Covid allowance.n In particular, the grant (paid directly to the beneficiaries’ current account, upon application and verification of the requirements), it is up to companies, self-employed persons, VAT numbers and holders of agricultural income referred to in article 32 and article 85, paragraph 1, letters a, b of the TUIR (Presidential Decree 917/1986), that is:

land-based and forestry activities;

breeding of animals with feed obtainable for at least a quarter from the ground;

activities aimed at the production of plants through the use of fixed or mobile structures, even temporary, if the surface used for production does not exceed twice that of the land on which the production itself insists;

manipulation, conservation, transformation, marketing and enhancement of products obtained mainly from the cultivation of the land or the forest or from the breeding of animals, even if not carried out on the ground, with reference to article 2135 of the civil code (which defines the agricultural entrepreneur ) and to the goods identified every two years by decree of the Minister of Economy on the proposal of the Minister of Agricultural Policies;

fees for the supply of goods and the provision of services to whose production or exchange the company’s activity is directed;

fees for the supply of raw and ancillary materials, semi-finished products and other movable assets, excluding instrumental ones, purchased or produced for use in production.

For what concern self-employment, the income is defined on the basis of article 54 of the TUIR: it corresponds to the difference between the remuneration in cash or in kind received in the tax period, also in the form of profit sharing, and the expenses incurred in the same period, net of the social security and welfare contributions.

Exceptions

The stake relating to the loss of turnover in April is not foreseen in the following cases:

entities established after January 1, 2019,

subjects with the tax domicile or operational headquarters in the municipalities of the first red zone.

How and to whom to apply

To obtain the funds it will be necessary to submit an application to the Inland Revenue in digital mode, self-certifying the existence of the required requirements. The checks by the Agency and the Guardia di Finanza will be carried out only later, in order to shorten the delivery times.

The beneficiaries can submit the request within 60 days from the date that will be communicated by the Revenue Agency (at the moment the procedures for submitting the application are not yet available, which will be detailed by a specific provision of the Revenue Agency after publication in the Official Journal , and therefore upon the entry into force, of the relaunch decree). The application must be accompanied by the self-certification of anti-mafia regularity. At that point, the contribution will be paid by direct credit to the beneficiary’s current or postal account.

Post-delivery checks

Only following the disbursement of the contribution, the Revenue Agency will communicate the data received to the Guardia di Finanza, which will find them with those in possession by the Ministry of the Interior. And if it were verified that the beneficiaries were not entitled to contributions requested, in whole or in part, the risk is that of incurring the accusation of undue perception and fraud against the State. The amount paid would be recovered and the penalties provided for by law would be applied.