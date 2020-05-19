- When and what time will the National Anthem be read on May 19? Will the National Anthem be read? Liberty
- Samsun Metropolitan Mayor: We will try to live the joy of Eid Demirören News Agency
- Covid-19 obstacle to the May 19 celebrations – Karaman News – Karaman News – Imaret Haber imaret news
- The most beautiful 19 May celebration words | 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day words and greeting messages Hürriyet
- Hundreds of people played sports on balconies with a coach in Kırklareli Habertürk
- Show All Related News in the Google News app
Source link
https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/galeri-19-mayista-istiklal-marsi-ne-zaman-saat-kacta-okunacak-istiklal-marsi-okunacak-mi-41520833