The question of Sabri Sarioglu, who appeared in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, shook social media

<h2 class="haber_ozet">In the phenomenon contest of Turkish televisions, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, a question was asked about Sabri Sarıoğlu, one of the former footballers of Galatasaray. Asked how Galatasaray was written in the jersey of the national football player in the UEFA Europa League match in 2004, the contestant answered the question correctly using two joker rights.</h2> </p><div> <p>Long years <strong>Galatasaray</strong>national football player wearing jersey <strong>Sabri Sarioglu</strong>, 'Who wants to be a millionaire?' was a question in the competition.

In the program of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” contest, published on May 18, 30 thousand TL “How was his name written on the 55th jersey of Sabri Sarıoğlu, who played in the UEFA Cup 3rd round rematch match between Villarreal and Galatasaray in 2004?” A question appeared.

He used two jokers, gave the correct answer

After contestant thought for a while, he first used his 50 percent joker right. The contestant, who also stated that he was working in a museum in Fenerbahçe for a while, then used the right to double answer and A-Sarbi answered the question correctly with the correct answer.

“Who wants to be a millionaire?” This question, which emerged in the contest, was one of the most talked about topics on social media in a short time.

