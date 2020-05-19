Israel carried out a cyber attack against Iranian port

Read more in Calcalist:



The Washington Post reported last night (between Monday and Tuesday) that Israel had carried out a cyber attack against the computers at the Shahid Rajai port in southern Iran. The attack caused serious disruptions to port operations for several days. The report said it may be a response to a widespread cyber attack against water and sewerage facilities in Israel last month. The suspicion of this attack was first published on Ynet. Israel declined to comment on the report.

The attack reportedly occurred on May 9, causing the crash of computers targeting the movement of vessels, trucks and goods at the port of Hormuz. The next day, Iranian officials admitted that foreign hackers (hackers) cut off the port computers from the network. The Washington Post cited intelligence and information security officials from the United States and other states who said it was the attack behind Israel.

Cyber ​​attack Photo: Freepik

One of the non-U.S. Officials said it was a “very accurate” attack and that the damage was done more than official Iranian officials acknowledged. He said “complete disarray” was caused. According to satellite photos, on May 9, miles-long traffic jams were formed on roads leading to the port, and three days later dozens of cargo ships were seen in the waiting area near the port.

As first published on Ynet, last month the computers were attacked by a series of water and sewage facilities from the north of the country to the south. It is unclear from the details of the publication whether operating systems were taken over, or pump operations disrupted.

Water and sewerage corporations were instructed to act promptly to exchange passwords for the operation of the facilities, “with emphasis on operating systems and in particular on chlorine adding systems to wells.” On sites where passwords cannot be exchanged, operators were called to consider disconnecting the systems from the Internet. The cases occurred on Friday and Saturday, April 25-24, and were identified by the cyber array.

Fox News later reported that Iran was responsible for this cyber attack. According to the report, Tehran used American servers for the offensive.

A U.S. Department of Energy official in charge of U.S. cyber infrastructure said in response that President Donald Trump’s administration is committed to protecting the U.S. and its allies from such attacks. He refused to elaborate on the current attack, saying only that the investigation into it was underway.