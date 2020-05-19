Italian Guarantee and SME Fund: the rules for financing businesses change

The first adjustments to the Liquidity decree arrive. With a series of amendments approved by the Finance and Production Activities Commissions of the Chamber, action is taken on the Italian Guarantee, setting more stringent conditions for obtaining the SACE guarantee. Companies applying for the SACE guarantee will have to commit themselves not to relocate production. It also excludes companies that control a (or are controlled by) company based in a tax haven. The maximum pre-amortization period for the loan has also changed, from 24 to 36 months. The guarantee and the PMI Fund, for loans up to € 25,000, will also be accessible to companies between professionals and professional associations.

The news comes with a series of amendments to the Liquidity decree (D.L. 23/2020) approved by the Finance and Productive Activities Commission of the Chamber.

Italy guarantee

Italy Guarantee, governed by Article 1 of the Liquidity Decree, is available for any type of business (regardless of size, sector of activity and legal form), for new loans granted by December 31, 2020 by banks, national and international financial institutions and other entities authorized to exercise credit in Italy, for an amount not exceeding greater between:

– the 25% of the group turnover in Italy in 2019 as resulting from the financial statements or from the tax return;

– the double of the annual cost of group staff in Italy for 2019 or certified data if the company has not approved the financial statements. If the company started its activity after 31 December 2018, the personnel costs expected for the first 2 years of activity will be referred to, as documented and certified by the company’s legal representative.

Even more financing from the same company may be requested, but the accumulation must still respect the above limits.

The guarantee issued by SACE is equal to:

– 90% the amount of the loan for companies with less than 5,000 employees in Italy and a turnover value of up to 1.5 billion euros;

– 80% the amount of the loan for companies with a turnover value of between 1.5 billion and 5 billion euros or with more than 5000 employees in Italy;

– 70% for companies with a turnover value of over 5 billion.

The cost of the guarantee it is on favorable terms compared to normal operations and is equal to:

– for loans of small and medium-sized enterprises, 25 basis points during the first year, 50 basis points during the second and third year, 100 basis points during the fourth, fifth and sixth year are paid in relation to the guaranteed amount;

– for loans from enterprises other than small and medium-sized enterprises, in relation to the guaranteed amount, 50 basis points during the first year, 100 basis points during the second and third year, 200 basis points during the fourth, fifth and sixth are paid year.

The overall cost for the applicant will consist of the specific financing cost – interest rate including margin – defined by each lender, and the cost of the guarantee.

New requirements

The amendments approved by the Finance and Productive Activities Commissions of the Chamber touch up the discipline in various points.

First, they are introduced more stringent conditions to obtain the SACE guarantee.

Under the current regulations, companies with based in Italy, not in trouble as of December 31, 2019 but who have faced or found themselves in a difficult situation after the Covid-19 epidemic and which, as of February 29, 2020, were not present among the impaired exposures to the banking system, as defined pursuant to European legislation.

With the approved retouches, the obligation is introduced that, in order to access the guarantee, companies must commit to do not relocate the productions.

It is then provided that guarantees that in any case exclude companies that directly or indirectly control (or are controlled) (pursuant to article 2359 of the civil code) a company residing in a country or in a non-cooperative territory for tax purposes. This condition, however, does not apply if the company proves that the non-resident person carries out an effective economic activity, through the use of personnel, equipment, assets and premises.

The number of parties admitted to the guarantee has also been expanded. The tool will also have access to society between professionals and the professional associations only when they have fully utilized their access to the SME Fund (equal to 5 million euros up to 31 December 2020), as already envisaged for SMEs, including self-employed workers and self-employed VAT holders .

Through the amendments, action is also taken on the conditions to be met after obtaining the guarantee.

The obligation for the company benefiting from the guarantee to undertake the commitment to manage employment levels through union agreements remains unaffected. Instead, the obligation not to distribute dividends or repurchase own shares in 2020 changes. While, according to the regulations in force, the company benefiting from the guarantee must undertake not to approve the distribution of dividends or repurchase of shares during 2020 for itself and for any other company based in Italy that is part of the same group to which it belongs, with the amendment, this obligation also extends to companies subject to the direction et al coordination by the company requesting the guaranteed loan.

It is then specified that if the companies have already distributed dividends or repurchased shares at the time of the request for the loan, said commitment not to distribute dividends is assumed by the company for the 12 months following the moment of the request.

Other changes concern the parameters for the definition of “firm in difficulty“Pursuant to article 2, point 18, of Regulation (EU) no. 651/2014. In fact, it is stipulated that in the definition of the accounting debt / equity ratio recorded in the last 2 years by the company, the non-prescribed, certain, liquid and collectible credits accrued towards the public administrations for administration are included in the calculation of the equity. supplies and contracts.

Also changed the maximum period of grace period of the financing, which will pass by 24 to 36 months.

Financing news

There is also a new destination for funding. According to the regulations in force, the guaranteed loan must be intended to support personnel costs, investments or working capital employed in production plants and business activities that are located in Italy (as documented and certified by the legal representative of the beneficiary company). With the modification, on the other hand, it is possible to use the financing also to support the rents you hate rental of the business unit.

News also for the PMI Fund

The approved corrections do not stop at the SACE guarantee, but also affect the PMI Fund.

With the changes, in particular, they accept the 100% guarantee for i new funding until 25,000 euros, and in any case within 25% of revenues, also the society between professionals and the professional associations.

