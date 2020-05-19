Mister public debt: “Savers have rewarded us, now a new tailor-made title”

“It was a success beyond our forecasts, also in light of the technical difficulties of these days. It must be said that the effort of the bank and post offices has been significant”. Davide Iacovoni, head of the Public Debt Department of the MEF, does not hide the satisfaction, after the record data of the first day of subscription of the Btp Italia: in just one day the entire quota subscribed by retail in the previous issue was exceeded, that of November 2019.“Now I expect a physiological drop in the next two days dedicated to retail, but as of now it has been an issue that we will remember. The first day of subscription exceeded the entire retail request of the previous time, it was the second best result of all time in absolute value issued in a single day but the most interesting number is the participation of the small ones: the average cut was today of 37 thousand euros against the 59 thousand of the record issue of 2014 and the 63 thousand of the last placement of October 2019 “.

What pushed small investors towards this issue?

“The response from savers has been particularly generous, with almost five times more contracts than the last issue. I believe it is the result of three elements: an effective communication campaign; the fact that it has been clearly indicated how these will be used money – that is, to combat the effects of the pandemic – and, finally, the real rate offered. A rate, I remember, almost entirely aligned with the yield offered by a nominal security, that is, a BTP that does not have the link to inflation ” .

The institutional is reserved for Thursday morning: what will they do?

“Everything would presage a good response also from the institutional ones even if in this phase, given the great volatility on the market, much will depend on the conditions that will occur on Thursday, on the day reserved for them”.

The MEF needs high supply needs, given the health emergency first and the economic emergency afterwards. What are you studying to entice savers?

“It is possible that there is another issue of Btp Italia during the year, but such a decision has not been taken. Certainly there is an issue of a new government bond most likely directed only at retail, even if we are still reflecting on this aspect. It will certainly not be indexed to Italian inflation and will have innovative features, which will not cannibalize the existing instruments. There is a debate on a possible additional tax relief but at the moment the work is still focused on financial characteristics. “At the moment, families have only 3% directly. Too little, so much so that the goal is to double this share.

“The new instrument will go in the direction of increasing the share of public debt in the hands of Italian savers”.