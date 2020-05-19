The Ministry of Health examines: Disinfection of all synagogues in Israel

Nes Ziona Biological Institute and TERA NOVEL announced on Monday that they have successfully completed a pilot for disinfecting all of the mikvahs in Bnei Brak, using innovative material originally intended for biological warfare, among other things against an anthrax attack. According to the company, the development, in which 54 mikvahs have been infected in recent weeks in Bnei Brak, allows 100 percent surface disinfection, including corona and various bacteria.

At the end of the pilot, the city announced that they are considering expanding the use of “WT Steril“Also for disinfecting synagogues in Bnei Brak.” Israel Today “has learned that the Ministry of Health is currently examining the possibility of disinfecting all synagogues in Israel using the material, in order to prevent the chapels from being converted into corona centers before they are reopened.

Synagogues in Israel and around the world have become significant places of infection at the beginning of the epidemic, due to the fact that many have been there for a long time. At the beginning of the road, the required distance rules were not properly maintained in these institutions, partly because of lack of knowledge and public understanding of the danger of the virus.

Last week, “Israel Today” published a possible outline for the opening of the synagogues, and it was discussed this week by the National Security Council. According to the suggestions suggested, no more use of public sacred objects will be appointed “Gabay Corona” and the worshipers will be permanent.

The product was originally developed for military use against anthrax and viruses, patented and has been in the IDF’s emergency warehouses for a number of years, in the event of a biological threat.

“This is a breakthrough in the environmental war in the Corona virus, and in fact every other virus or pollutant,” said Karen Cohen Hazon, chairman of TERA NOVEL. “The antiseptic provides maximum protection while fully killing the virus and can be used on vertical and horizontal wet surfaces. These features make it ideal for any institution that requires a disinfectant. I am confident that the new development will now be able to benefit with more places like the synagogue and help open the door. Safe for the public. “