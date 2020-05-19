many shops are still closed, regions in random order

ROME We start again with the breakfast ritual at the bar. For months, coffee and croissant have been the real object of desire. But on the day of free everyone, few people feel like doing leaps forward. There are those who take the measures with the rules to be adopted, those who perfect them in the race, and each Region waits to see how the contagion curve will evolve to make final decisions.

IN DEPTH

#correlati article figure .player_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:16px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; } #correlati article figure .player_foto_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:20px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; }

->



Coronavirus, Bernabei: «After the first exam, now pay attention to the children»

Milan, stage without actors: the shutters remain down

Virus, Rome: half-empty tables and one chef out of two has not left

As expected, unfortunately, many commercial businesses have decided not to start again: «Impossible under these conditions», they say. For Confesercenti, 40% is closed for now. However, everyone has his own pace. And so the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia claims: “We have reopened practically everything”, even the borders with neighboring regions. At the other extreme, the Campania of the rebel Vincenzo De Luca has chosen not to sign the agreement with the government. We returned to the bar counter in Naples for the tazzulella e ‘cafè. For table service and restaurants you have to wait for Thursday. The brands in Capri closed, while the hotels reopen in Ischia, hoping for tourists.

THE DATA

In Lazio retail trade starts, including shopping centers and outlets, markets in public areas. Regardless of the cautions to which the members of the Scientific Committee continue to invite. Barbers, hairdressers, beauticians and tattoo artists have started again, as well as travel agents. In Rome, to avoid queues and gatherings, the reopenings were staggered by time slot and type of activity. In Tuscany, according to regional Confcommercio, it has reopened over 90% of the shops but for public businesses the restart is slower. Buying boom in shops and shopping centers in Palermo, but in Sicily everyone will have to wear masks both outdoors and in public places indoors.

In Piedmont, however, the reopening of bars and restaurants postponed to 23 May: caution for a region still affected by the virus. Like the others, they will look at data and at new possible outbreaks. “If the alert level is exceeded – the minister Francesco Boccia recalls – and the Regions decide not to close, the State can intervene”.

Big absentees, tourists. It makes a certain impression to see the cities of art, which in this period are sold out, practically empty and without foreigners taking selfies in front of the monuments. Restarting 69 days after the blockade, since yesterday, is a reality, even if on May 18th it started even before midnight with the countdown of some radios for the end of the obligation of self-certification to move around the city.Coronavirus, 80-85 percent of the Abruzzo economy divided

Commercial activities reopened at staggered hours. The Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed them stopping to greet the shopkeepers around Palazzo Chigi. “We will do more,” he promised. There are those who change the windows with sweaters and heavy jackets still on display and everywhere objects until a few months ago were unthinkable: disinfectants, masks, thermometers for fever. The big chains are great: row outside, shop assistants who distribute gloves, calm and smiles (under the mask). But this is not the case for everyone, on the contrary.

The coffee ritual is back at the bar but you want to say normalcy: you pretend nothing happens, but you enter on one side and exit on the other and in front of the cash desk there is a plexiglass panel. Perhaps there is also this in the choice of the historic cafes not to open yet: the Gambrinus and the Caffetteria dei Martiri in Naples are closed, the Florian and the Quadri in Venice are closed. “Everything is going very slowly – says Fabrizio Murena, who has the bar in via XX Settembre in Genoa – We must invite people to enter, there is fear. The departure is not encouraging ». The luxury shops are open and empty. They were even before, but tourists took care of filling them.

United Kingdom, unemployment is rampant during the epidemic

The most requested are them: barbers and hairdressers. Even yesterday, which was Monday, the historic closing day. But this is a new era where you can wait up to a week to get blow-dried. Salvo Binetti, hairdresser in Molfetta, opened at midnight on the dot. “We couldn’t wait.” No queues instead at restaurants. At lunch there is some daredevil but the tables – spaced – are almost all empty.

A NEW MONITORING

In the meantime, the examination on the modalities of reopening linked to the various protocols continues within the CTS. Attention would now focus on monitoring not only Covid-19 but also enforcement. In particular, scientists who claim not to have decision-making powers want to make suggestions to the government regarding double individual responsibility and the institutions responsible for enforcing the rules, such as the local police, carabinieri, police headquarters. Supervisors must increase controls so that everyone wears masks, distances and other requirements.

Last updated: 09:22



© RESERVED REPRODUCTION