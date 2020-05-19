Mercato Inter, the new striker chooses him Icardi

Looking forward to understand if and when the, Inter are also working for the next season, trying to find the best solution with regards toto be made available to Antonio Conte.

The feeling is that much will depend on future of Mauro Icardi. PSG has not yet decided whether or not to redeem the former Nerazzurri captain. There is talk of a request from the French club for a discount € 70 million set at the time of the loan.

Mauro Icardi, in agreement with his Agent Wanda Nara, would also be trying to understand whether or not there are the conditions for joining Juventus, perhaps taking the place of Gonzalo Higuain who may have come to the end of his black and white adventure.

Only when Mauro Icardi will be “placed”, Inter will move to find the right bomber to be included in the squad (after also solving the “case” Lautaro Martinez). In the past few hours, the name of Dries Mertens has vanished. The Belgian would, in fact, have found an agreement with Napoli for the renewal.

With Olivier Giroud always on stand-by, the right track could be the one leading to Edinson Cavani. El Matador is leaving the PSG and his return to Italy is not to be excluded (he has already played in Serie A with the shirts of Palermo and Naples).

The problem in the negotiation for Edinson Cavani remains the high salary that perceives the bomber class 1987, superior to 10 million euros. Inter will almost certainly try to get a significant discount from the player’s entourage.

It cannot be excluded that the duo Marotta / Ausilio also have an ace to play. The possibility that Inter have another option is likely. A name that still does not circulate but which, according to various rumors, would be of the highest order.

SPORTAL.IT | 19-05-2020 08:24