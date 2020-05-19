Disability organizations renew the protest: “It’s enough to lie to us”

The protest of the disabled organizations resumes this morning (Tuesday), during which a caravan of vehicles left the Atlit towards the peace interchange in Tel Aviv. The demonstration organizers, including the disabled, elderly, and medical cannabis patients, are delaying traffic along the south coast road, since they say the government does not intend to implement disability pension hikes and enact the law, which was to take effect five months ago. The convoy is expected to reach its destination by noon.

“The Israeli government is causing the public with disabilities and the elderly a holocaust that has never been seen in the State of Israel,” the organizers claimed. “She will be held accountable and we blame her, and only her, for all her moves and objections to the state’s disabled and elderly public by not allowing the third pulse to be implemented.”