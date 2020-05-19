Who won yesterday in Survivor? The team that won the Survivor zipline award has been announced

Survivor was the first fighting advantage game between Celebrities and Volunteers in 2020. He did his best in both teams who did not want to miss the advantage of choosing competitors from the opposing team. The team that won the advantage game and got the chance to choose a competitor was the Volunteers.

The course of the award game was with mutual numbers. If the Volunteers started the game with an advantage of 8-6, they could not protect it. Celebrities managed to turn 9-8 into their own favor with one consecutive victory. The winning team was determined by the relay race.

Survivor 2020 will determine the winner of the grand prize. Celebrities Sercan, Elif; Volunteers Nisa and Berkan attended. In the game where Sercan and Berkan took part as a shooter, the breaths were kept. Sercan, which has been performing successfully since the beginning of the game, won the flag race and awarded its team.