Borsa Italiana, the comment of today’s meeting (19 May 2020)

Telecom Italia TIM fell sharply at the start of the day, after the dissemination of the results for the first quarter. Bankers remain in the spotlight. Well FCA </p><div> <! - <EdIndex> -><p><img style="float: left;" src="https://news.google.com/pictures/2020/02/03/analisi-tecnica-ftsemib.jpeg" alt="analysis-technical-FTSEMIB" width="200" />The major indices of Borsa Italiana and the main European financial markets started the session with<strong> fractional variations</strong>, after the sharp rises made yesterday. in the meantime <strong>the placement of the sixteenth tranche of Btp Italia continues</strong>: requests for € 4.02 billion arrived on the first day of the offer.

At 09.15 the FTSEMib it registered a progress of 0.3% to 17,454 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it gained 0.28%. Minus sign, instead, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.18%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0.54%).

Brilliant day for i major US stock indices. The Dow Jones posted 3.85% progress at 24,597 points, while the S&P500 gained 3.15% at 2,954 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+ 2.44% at 9,235 points).

Positive closing for the Tokyo stock exchange, in line with the trend of the main Asian financial markets. The Nikkei index rose 1.49% to 20,433 points.

L’EUR has touched the 1.095 dollars, while the bitcoin stands at 9,500 dollars (less than 9,000 euros).

The Btp-Bund spread fell below 215 points.

Telecom Italia TIM started the day with a 5.05% drop to 0.3609 euros, after the dissemination of the results for the first quarter of 2020. The telephone company ended the period in question with revenues of 3.96 billion euros, down 11.3% compared to 4.47 billion in the first three months last year; on an organic basis, revenues would have fallen by 8.4%. Gross operating margin also fell, which went from 1.95 billion to 1.74 billion euro (-10.8%); however, margins improved from 43.5% to 43.8%. The first quarter net profit attributable to shareholders came to 560 million euros compared to 165 million in the first three months of 2019. The figure benefited from extraordinary income of 441 million euros. At the end of March 2020, the adjusted net financial debt was € 26.75 billion, down from € 27.67 billion at the beginning of the year. The net accounting financial debt at the end of the year was € 26.57 billion. The top managers of Telecom Italia TIM expect to be able to preserve the 2020 guidance relating to EBITDA – CAPEX as well as the 2021/2022 guidance, including the accumulated 2020/2022 Equity Free Cash Flow guidance equal to 4.5-5 billion euros. In the meantime, from the communications released by Consob on 18 May 2020, we learn that on 12 May Paul Singer reduced the aggregate stake held in Telecom Italia TIM, from 5.127% to 4.988%.

I remain in the spotlight i banking sector securities.

Positive start for Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 1.63%). According to what is written on Il Sole24Ore, Consob would have examined the documentation relating to the public exchange offer launched by the institute led by Carlo Messina on UBI Banca (-0.95%). Meanwhile, the communications released by Consob on 18 May 2020 learn that on 12 May JP Morgan Chase increased the aggregate stake held in the institute, bringing it from 6.952% to 7.342%.

UniCredit started the day with a rise of 2.1% to € 6.718. From the communications released by Consob on 18 May 2020, we learn that on 11 May Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in the bank to 4.93%; previously the shareholder was credited with 5.009% of the institution.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles still up (+ 1.72%), after the jump of over 8% scored yesterday. ACEA, the association of European car manufacturers, has announced that in April 2020 the group’s registrations fell by 87.7%, following the lockdown due to the coronavirus. In the European Union, the decrease in sales was 76.3%.

