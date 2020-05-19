Turkey Corona statements provinces of May 19, 2020! Istanbul, Turkey Ankara map coronavirus number of cases

The Ministry of Health publishes the latest figures on the corona virus on its official website. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca publishes the current table on his Twitter account. Turkey was the total number of cases compared to 150 593 daily coronavirus table. A total of 4,171 citizens lost their lives due to coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS TABLE – 19 MAY 2020

Health Minister Fahrettin Husband May 19, has not yet published the Turkey Day Table coronavirus.

Coronaviruses CURRENT SITUATION IN TURKEY

Turkey in the last 24 hours 1158 people to the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) was diagnosed, 31 people lost their lives, the total number of cases to 150 thousand 593 and loss of lives of 4 thousand 171, while in 1615 more people heal by Kovid-19 treatment, the number of completed 111 thousand It reached 577.

The Ministry of Health is located in the website and the Health Minister Fahrettin husband as share on Twitter “Turkey Day coronavirus Table”, according to the latest data, today has made 25 thousand 141 tests and 1158 people Kovid-19 was diagnosed.

The total number of tests was 1 million 650 thousand 135, the number of cases was 150 thousand 593, the number of deaths was 4 thousand 171, the number of patients in intensive care unit was 903, the number of patients connected to the respirator was 463, and the number of recovered was 111 thousand 577.

THE NUMBER OF DEATH FROM CHOROANVIRUS RISE TO 316 THOUSAND 732 THROUGHOUT THE WORLD

The number of people who died in the city of Wuhan in China due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) has increased to 316 thousand 732 worldwide, and the number of people detected with virus has increased to 4 million 805 thousand 229. The number of people who recovered by overcoming the disease has reached 1 million 860 thousand 56.

The coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the world continues to spread in more than 140 countries. According to the data shared by Worldometers, the number of people who died in Spain increased to 27 thousand 650; the number of cases increased to 277 thousand 719.