Real Madrid: Want to sign Muhammad Salah

Trying, like the other big teams, to slowly adjust to the new reality after the Corona crisis, the rumors about it don’t stop, and that doesn’t mean she will give up on acquiring big players this summer if possible. According to Spanish “Don Balloon”, two Liverpool stars are on the scene, causing disagreements at the club.”Florentino Peres is always following players and not forgetting them. He knows that in football things are changing fast, from experience,” said the president of Real, who spent more than 300 million euros last summer, but the roster changes have yet to prove themselves. Peres is determined to bring Salah to Real.

Remember, an assistant Egypt team coach previously revealed Shariel The Liverpool wing player approached a bid Still tempting in 2017/18, he preferred to continue in the English ranks. It was later claimed that there were more fights from the Blancos, but Salah did not want to come because of Sergio Ramos, the man who injured him in the Champions League final.

Ramos with Salah. The Egyptian Does Not Forgive (David Ramos / Getty Images)

Now, in view of a possible farewell to Ramos who holds the contract until 2021, when he seems to be away from Liverpool and England fans even wondered Should the club sell it – Things may take a 180-degree turn. Beyond that, Salah sits well on the right wing position which is considered problematic in Blancos.Zinedine Zidane would have preferred to join Sadio Mana, but in Real Madrid it is clear the president’s decisions are dominant, as he vetoed the possibility of joining Paul Pogba last summer in light of Manchester United’s high demand.

Peres and Zidan. Who has the last word? (GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP via Getty Images)