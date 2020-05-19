Real Madrid: Want to sign Muhammad Salah

According to Spanish “Don Balloon,” President Peres is determined to sign the Egyptian, who refused to come in the past because of Ramos’ presence that wounded him in the final, and now at Anfield are considering selling him. Coach Zidane, on the other hand, prefers the Senegalese
Remember, an assistant Egypt team coach previously revealed Shariel The Liverpool wing player approached a bid Still tempting in 2017/18, he preferred to continue in the English ranks. It was later claimed that there were more fights from the Blancos, but Salah did not want to come because of Sergio Ramos, the man who injured him in the Champions League final.
Ramos with Salah. The Egyptian Does Not Forgive (David Ramos / Getty Images)
Now, in view of a possible farewell to Ramos who holds the contract until 2021, when he seems to be away from Liverpool and England fans even wondered Should the club sell it – Things may take a 180-degree turn. Beyond that, Salah sits well on the right wing position which is considered problematic in Blancos.Zinedine Zidane would have preferred to join Sadio Mana, but in Real Madrid it is clear the president’s decisions are dominant, as he vetoed the possibility of joining Paul Pogba last summer in light of Manchester United’s high demand.
Peres and Zidan. Who has the last word? (GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP via Getty Images)
Source link
https://sport1.maariv.co.il/world-football/La-Liga/Article-834631