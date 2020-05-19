Coronavirus and baccalaureate exams, “school operators risk illness and jail”. Presidia: we want decriminalization

Chaos and concerns on the eve of the state exams, which Minister Azzolina has just decided should be carried out in the presence. “But how will a school manager open a school to carry out state exams in the face of the gaps in current legislation on safety at work? So far we have spent on the school of the Republic, now the State cannot leave us alone.

And again: “We immediately ask for a criminal shield because the operators have a double, serious risk: that of getting sick and ending up in jail. Because? Even in prison they are using distance learning, universities also do their degree exams remotely.

In addition, the Italian schools have many students who, for health reasons related to diseases of various kinds – tumors, allergies and more – will have to carry out the remote tests, therefore this channel is already active. What urgency is there to expose ourselves to unacceptable risks in this delicate phase of the pandemic? ” This and other questions are being asked by the combative and in these days, very angry headmaster Franca Principe, head of the school of the Pisan Institute of Sapri and president of the cultural association “Modification 81”, born with the aim of raising public awareness on the subject of security. at school and at work “to compel the legislator to make important changes to Legislative Decree 81/2008 and to issue the implementing regulations expected for years which make concrete the abstract cases regarding the profiles of responsibility and eliminate those that the Principal Prince defines” the many aporias and the many oxymorons contained in this decree “.

The conduct in presence must be accompanied by a security protocol that outlines the various parts. In its opinion, the CSPI asked that this protocol be “stringent, detailed and prescriptive to guarantee the health of all the personnel involved”. The document drawn up by the Scientific Technical Committee does not fully convince the school staff, called to self-declare even that they have not had contact with positives, as far as they are aware, in the last 14 days. Temperature detection is not provided, while the constant sanitization work is entrusted to ATA personnel. The ministry convened the unions on Monday 18 May to define the protocol. Some unions have already identified some critical elements in the document. Will it come to the signature?

Meanwhile, the principals who have collected the appeal for the criminal shield of the Campania manager believe that the state exam in attendance, which was formalized in the last hours by the Minister of Education Lucia Azzolina, is actually unworkable in the face of the risk of exposure managers to civil, labor law and also criminal litigation and therefore also to the penalties that would arise if there were contagions during the State exams. Exams that, according to Franca Principe, could very well be carried out remotely, consistent with the teaching activity carried out in the last few months by eight million students and over six hundred thousand teachers.

In fact, many wonder why the minister does not want to take the opportunity to put on a hat, with the conclusive spirit of the secondary education path, to the experience of distance learning that according to her and according to most of the school operators it worked well on average, representing success in many ways, albeit discounting certain limits linked above all to the digital divide, which put the principle of equality of students and their families in crisis. Problems faced during distance teaching, still in progress, but which could be better addressed on the occasion of the exams, which foresee a much less numerous audience than the total of the 8 million pupils, the eight hundred thousand teachers and the two hundred thousand operators of managerial staff and Ata.

“We are not to not reopen, it is clear”, explains the manager, already a protagonist in spite of a judicial mishap linked to the accident occurred to one of his students. The Cassation for this fact had recently sentenced her for serious culpable injuries – she awaits a judgment of supranational justice – amazed everyone and the protests of her colleagues, who live daily the terror of civil and criminal liability arising from the application of the legislation contained in decree 81 which, according to the Prince, lacks the implementing regulations that define in the specific case of individual institutes the individual profiles of responsibility connected to the specificity of each work context.

In 2011, just during the state exams, a student from Pisacane fell from a skylight and was seriously injured. The access door to a terrace had to remain closed, a collaborator probably had opened it. And the principal, who in these days was engaged on a mission in the state exams in another school, remained in the middle. Luckily the student has been better in the meantime. And this is what matters most. The rest are mange. Avoidable. For a long time Franca Principe, a life spent with passion and commitment in pedagogy, culture, education and for the well-being of those who live school every day, has turned to the authorities to implement precise rules that have been expected for many years and certainly not because moved by personal events. And now that the risks of contagion, connected to the resumption of school activities with the state exams to be carried out in the presence and in full phase two of the pandemic from Covid-19, are emerging, many nodes of the problem are overwhelmingly stuck. For this reason the association “Amendment 81” launched a petition because for the 2020 State exams, the criminal shield is recognized to school managers and to those who are identified in the abstract by Decree 81 as responsible.

The principals essentially request that the examinations take place at a distance or that legislative decree 81 on safety at work be reformed in short times, which would identify them, together with the DSGAs and the supervisors, as recipients of civil and criminal sanctions in case of contagion . It could lead to manslaughter trials in extreme cases, as has already happened for other reasons independent of the pandemic.

Headmaster Franca Principe, is that so?

“Apart from the school, all small and large companies know that at the time of opening, being unable to fully ensure security, they also commit a culpable crime for death, in the event of an extreme event, and all are in turmoil and in turmoil. Decree 81 of 2008 had good intentions because it protected weak subjects from risk. However, since the implementing decrees are not defined, the rule remains abstract and gaps remain and therefore the employer is wrong in any case. How does a school manager open a school? Does not exist. A risk analysis for school employees has not been launched. In some sectors they did the analysis, not at school, but this would be crucial. How do you improvise school and school standards? The minister says that each school runs the situation on its own. That’s why we sent many documents to the ministry. The joint committees, required by law, should have been involved and summoned, but they are malfunctioning.

What do you ask for immediately?

“We ask that the implementing regulations of Decree 81 and a criminal shield be issued immediately because many school operators are subject to a double risk: that of getting sick and that of ending up in jail.”

What are the figures at risk?

“I am the school manager, the DSGA, the supervisors, that is, all those who find themselves having to give instructions for risk containment, the risk assessment is up to the RSPP. The risk assessment is up to him. In short Decree 81 is rich in aporias and oxymorons. The legislator has to deal with these rules and change them. ”

What can you do?

“Our position is Remote State Exams for teachers and pupils, all other workers, technicians and administrators in an agile way and in June, July and August the Ministry does its job and defines the necessary measures and we employers of work we will adapt our institutes We cannot have eight thousand different protocols, each for each manager “.

Why did you ask for a criminal shield?

“Because if we have to go back we want to go back to work with serenity. I have a school with 200 employees. We have already carried out sanitization and organization actions for the containment of Covid but to guarantee the return we need much more incisive measures and regulatory protections since it will go on for many months. Managers and staff cannot be left alone also because the school has given its heart: so far we have spent for the school of the Republic and now the State cannot leave us alone ”.

How far distance teaching has gone in your school so far?

“Dad went well in my school. 90% of the students have constantly followed the lessons, we have also carried out the Pon at a distance, we are training for the staff. The school is there, the state must be there as well. With remote teaching, we helped stop the pandemic, now what? Who makes the rules knows the typicality of the companies? One account is a company of two hundred employees, another thing is a company that has thirty. In addition, we do not have 40 square meter classrooms at school as Inail would like. In-presence exams put everything at risk, and expose all of us from a criminal and labor law perspective to litigation “.

However, the country must resume its normal life sooner or later

“The country must certainly resume, however, attention to the specific activities and priorities. Is it really necessary to bring students to schools at this time? Furthermore, the type of risk is different. In other environments where there is not much talk, the microparticles that come out of the mouth are more difficult to infect others, but at school where they speak and aloud, the situation becomes much more risky. In an exam we constantly talk, particles can get on us very easily: do we want to understand that there are differences between different work environments? “At this moment you have to choose the lesser evil instead you want to give a semblance of rituality to the exam but you do it by exposing the students and their grandparents to contagion. It is true that INAIL has considered schools as a place of medium-low risk. But the safety representatives, the RSPs, say that the risk is medium-high also because the so-called must be considered aggregation risk. This moment must be an opportunity to improve the things that are wrong. For example, we do not have adequate surveillance from the janitors because they are few. There are complex problems that are addressed with appropriate tools. Not with simplifications. ”

Public opinion expressed on social media has found a way to express itself even with contempt against those who would not want to take exams in the presence, reserving heavy offenses against school operators. In short, it is not clear why a supermarket or restaurant can keep open while schools should leave teachers at home. What does it answer?

“I insist that due distinctions should be made between the different types of companies and tasks, which can be more or less risky, and I insist on the scale of priorities. Restaurants and bars and shopping malls must save the economy, we at school must not save the economy. Each category must look at the whole of the problem, not at the particular one, and if you allow me, you go to the bar by free choice. So my message is this: you have to face situations with precise technical skills. Taking state exams in the face today is not something that is done for the common good. Instead, it is taking the distance exams today ”.

THE TEXT OF THE PETITION FOR THE CRIMINAL SHIELD

Association “Change 81”

“School managers, in accordance with Legislative Decree 81/08, are identified as “employers” on whom the responsibility is to set up the school’s prevention and protection service, assess the risks and implement risk prevention and containment measures .

The Covid-19 emergency exacerbates the position of responsibility and exposes managers to high risk of criminal complaints. The absence of national guidelines and safety protocols for the varied specificities of the school sector containing detailed instructions on prevention and containment measures, the lack of human resources to meet new supervisory needs, the lack of economic resources the category of school managers is concerned with sanitizing the environments and purchasing PPE.

The health emergency runs from 31 January to 31 July. Presence school activity was suspended starting March 5, continuing administrative activity in agile mode and didactic activity in remote mode. Executives do not evade their duty of service to the State and understand the need to achieve a return to “normalcy”, providing for the provision of school service in presence for reasons of consistency with the reopening of activities in the various sectors and a resumption of country productivity. But to ensure full operation and experimentation of new organizational methods, not aligned with the complex system of current regulations on labor law and prevention in the workplace, It is necessary to protect precisely the school managers, on whom the burden of an incomplete, deficient provision is placed, which exposes them to any form of contestation despite extreme diligence. Having Damocles’ sword of criminal proceedings on their heads does not allow executives to exercise their role and function serenely. In the imminent realization of the exams for the 2nd grade secondary school, which will determine a massive return of students and staff to schoolsSchool managers are extremely concerned because they have no tools to guarantee the protection of the health of their students, teachers, staff, third parties and themselves.

For these reasons, SCHOOL EXECUTIVES ASK THE MINISTER FOR EDUCATION to guarantee the issuing of a rule which constitutes, for the period defined as “national health emergency” A CRIMINAL SHIELD:

1) Urgent issuance of Provisions for the definition and balanced limitation of the responsibilities of the operators of the school service during the epidemiological emergency from COVID 19, addressed in particular to school managers, directors of administrative services, technicians Ar02, as well as to figures of the SPP’s Prevention and Protection Service.

2) For all adverse events that occurred or found a cause during the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency referred to in the resolution of the Council of Ministers of 31 January 2020, the educational institutions do not respond civilly, or for tax damage other than of cases in which the harmful event is attributable:

a) intentional conduct aimed at the injury of the person;

b) managerial or administrative conduct in clear violation of the basic principles of the professions of the National Education Service in which the intentional misconduct of the official or employee who put them in place or executed them has been ascertained;

For the purpose of assessing the existence of gross negligence referred to in letter b), the proportion between the human and material resources available as well as the heterogeneous nature of the emergency performance compared to the level of experience and specialization of the individual operator must also be considered.

3) Without prejudice to the provisions of article 590-sexies of the penal code, for all adverse events that occurred or found cause during the epidemiological emergency COVID-19 referred to in the resolution of the Council of Ministers of 31 January 2020, the criminal punishment is limited to cases of gross negligence. The fault is considered serious only where it consists in the macroscopic and unjustified violation of the basic principles that regulate the profession or of the protocols or emergency programs that may be prepared to face the current situation.

4) On the responsibilities of employers in the education system During the emergency COVID-19

to. the conduct of school managers and operators with the qualification of manager and responsible for safety in the school system (pursuant to articles 18 and 19 of Legislative Decree 81/08) operating within the Management and Operational Line of the Institution Scholastica, as well as the conduct of the other subjects of the Consultative Line dedicated to the Prevention and Protection Service of educational institutions (Employer, RSPP, Competent Doctor, DSGA, RLS) do not determine, in case of biological damage to the operators themselves or to third parties, liability criminal, civil, accounting and recourse personnel, if they have correctly and adequately adopted the operational security protocol, as ascertained by the Joint Commission of the USR or the U.S.P ..

b. Damages ascertained in relation to the conduct referred to in paragraph a, including those deriving from the failure to inspect and / or the insufficiency or inadequacy of the individual protection devices, are only civilly liable to the relevant Body (USR / USP), which is entitled to and specific duty to identify and supply the abovementioned PPE suitable for both type and quantity to the school institutions present in the reference area.

c. For the purpose of covering the civil liability for damages ascertained in relation to the conduct referred to in paragraphs ‘a’ and ‘b’, the home body has the right to take out insurance or to cover the integration of the insurance of the Institutions schools in the area of ​​competence.

5) Establishment at U.S.R. of specific ‘Technical Inspection Commissions’ which, in agreement with the Joint Safety Committees operating at U.S.R. (Regional School Offices), define the regional guidelines for the reopening of schools and the operating protocols for the adoption by the individual school institutions of the organizational measures for the prevention and containment of the epidemic from COVID19 “.

Accidents at school? They are thousands