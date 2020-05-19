Virginia Raggi, a disaster for Rome: inability and arrogance even in the coronavirus emergency

The protests against the Rays are no longer counted

Bitter reopening for the Rays. The mayor of Rome believed he was greeted by red carpets and throws of rose petals, and instead his recent tour of the Ostia market ended with a figurative launch of tomatoes.

But peaceful protests and demonstrations are no longer counted in the streets of the capital. The reopening was only figurative. The shopkeepers were “allowed” to raise the shutter but nothing was done to support them in this operation. The fixed costs remain the same, the bills must continue to be paid, the goods must be purchased.

The Capitol has not moved a finger

But with what money? Certainly not those of the government, let alone with the unseen aid of the Capitoline administration which has not even moved a finger to ensure that all citizens have masks. We can only be on the side of the traders who do not open because they have not seen even one euro from the government.

Unclear indications for everyone

The non-repayable appropriations which are indispensable for commerce, catering and all self-employment activities have not yet taken substance. Those who do not pull up the shutter today do so because of the confusion of directives that overlapped without clear indications, but also because of the lack of any support from the executive.

La Raggi, a disaster for Rome

It is shameful so much insensitivity and indifference, even by local administrators such as Raggi who has not contributed in any way to reviving the economy and has been a disaster for Rome, which we can not wait to get rid of. Instead, we read in dismay at a second term, a waiver that would be granted to Raggi to reapply again. Unbelievable. Beyond inability, beyond inadequacy, beyond ignorance could arrogance.