The Italian Army at the Arms Supermarket in Israel

How to enhance the fire capacity and war efficiency of our armed forces? By intensifying cooperation with the military-industrial complex of Israel. “One of the five programmatic lines of the Italian Army is to have technologically advanced and competitive weapon systems to reduce the serious gap that includes interoperability at interforce and multinational level”, reports the Army General Staff on its website institutional.





“Among the tools adopted there is the intensification of the Italian-Israeli cooperation in the field of armored vehicles aimed at increasing the capabilities and performance of the respective national platforms, extending the collaboration also to possible further common projects, such as on the Main Battle Tank (large tanks, n.d.a.) etc.”.

“Today the Army is in a state of suffering caused by years of prolonged hypo-financing, from which derives a position of technological backwardness that jeopardizes interoperability with the land forces of the allied countries and with the sister Armed Forces themselves ”, Adds the General Staff. To fill this alleged “performance gap” here is a long list of very expensive programs for the design, implementation and acquisition of war material such as the Individual Combat System / Safe Soldier; the Blindo Centaur Il; a new line of tanks; the Medium Armored Vehicle Arrow; the New exploration and escort helicopter and the Light Utility Helicopter; the VTLM 2 multirole light vehicle, updated version of the Lynx.

“The Italian Army looks to two important armed forces in the world to develop new forms of cooperation aimed at enhancing the capacitive evolution of its forces and resources: Israel and the United States of America”, explains the researcher Luca Peruzzi on the site specialized Defense analysis. “In the armored sector, according to what was officially disclosed, the Ministries of Defense of Italy and Israel have signed a Implementing Agreement which led to the development of two engineering studies related to the respective national programs represented for Italy by the VBM 8×8 Arrow and in particular the future EVO and Israel version of the new VBM 8×8 Eitan“. The armored Arrow is the new infantry fighting vehicle produced by Leonardo-Finmeccanica and Iveco Defense Vehicles already delivered in 250 units to the Mechanized Brigades “Pinerolo” (Puglia) and “Aosta” (Sicily).

The 8×8 Eitan instead, it is an armored vehicle for the transport of troops produced by the companies Israel Aerospace Industries, IMI – Israel Military Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems which will be delivered to the Israeli land forces by the end of 2021. “TheEitan it is made with the latest generation of armor to offer maximum protection to the crew, “explains the Ministry of Defense of Israel. It will be armed with a 30mm automatic cannon with a radius of 2,500 meters, a 12.7mm cannon and a missile launcher. Appropriate to remember that the Eitan 8×8 was developed following the “lessons” learned by Israel during operations in the Gaza Strip (Operation Protective Edge) of 2014; it will replace the M113 used in all the conflicts fought in the past 50 years.

As the researcher of Defense analysisLuca Peruzzi, the Italian-Israeli collaboration program in the armored aircraft sector foresees in an initial phase the “exchange of technological solutions of mutual interest” in order to introduce and apply improvements on vehicles. On July 20, 2018, the Directorate of Land Armaments of the Italian Ministry of Defense authorized a contract for the development of the installation and integration project for a power-pack(engine and gearbox), with Italian design, on the Israeli vehicle Eitan 8×8 “Within the ITA-ISR cooperation armored vehicles – Project Arrangement 1 (PA1)”. The agreement also provides for “feasibility verification for the integration of the active protection system (APS, Israeli design) on the VBM 8X8 platform Arrow in the Evo version. “In the face of the aforementioned PA1, the technical-administrative procedure for the stipulation of no. 2 contracts, the first of which with Iveco Defense Vehicles for the integration of the power pack on the Israeli vehicle, ”adds the Armaments Directorate. “The award procedure is that negotiated with a single company without prior publication of a tender. The requirement in the operational and technical terms requested can only be met by the Company Iveco D.V., as the Design Authority of the power-pack “. The second contract was entered into with the Iveco-Oto Melara (CIO) Consortium for the additional verification of the APS system on the 8×8 VBM Arrow. The APS will be produced by the Israeli Elbit Systems; most likely it will beIron Firstor an updated version of it. Configured for light combat and transport armored vehicles and heavy tanks, theIron First it will ensure to the vehicles “excellent identification of anti-tank threats and hostile fire response in various engagement scenarios”, as the manufacturer declares. The funding forecast for the two programs in the 2018-2021 period has been set at € 25 million.

Always according to Luca Peruzzi of Defense analysis, the Italian-Israeli cooperation could extend to the acquisition of other terrestrial war systems. “In perspective – says the researcher – there is a second phase aimed at the joint construction of two vehicle prototypes, one rotated is one tracked, characterized by a common drive both in the design of the base platform and, as far as possible, in the operating equipment “. As part of the technological collaboration with Israel, the Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Terrestrial Armaments authorized the launch of the research project Ultra-Long CNTs reinforcing ceramic for advanced armor applications (ULCNT) for a total amount of 800,000 euros (funds available on Chapter 7101 for the financial years 2020 and 2021). The award was made by negotiated procedure without prior publication of a tender notice to the Bitossi S.p.A. Industries. di Vinci (Florence). “The goal of the project is the development and realization of new ceramic matrix composite materials reinforced with carbon nanotubes, in order to verify the ballistic properties and, if successful, to develop an industrialization process for large-scale production. scale, “explains Defense. In November 2013, the Bitossi Industries S.p.A. they had received a $ 50,000 grant from the Pentagon for research on aluminum alloys, also “for ballistic applications.”

The Italian Army General Staff also aims to strengthen the devices to combat the threat of remotely piloted mini and micro aircraft, through the acquisition of the system Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C / UAS) – Drone Dome, “In order to equip the Armed Force as soon as possible with equipment for the protection of personnel engaged in the main Operating Theaters”. The system Drone Dome was designed and produced by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to “guarantee maximum security of the airspace with the identification, identification and neutralization of enemy drones”. With the giant Rafael, the Italian Army entered into a purchase contract for 126 anti-tank launchers and 800 missiles last January. Spike for medium and long ranges. The Spike “Allow the hiring of vehicles equipped with reactive armor, that is, active anti-missile systems but they can be used throughout the spectrum of military operations, in any weather condition, as well as in a NBC contaminated environment (nuclear, bacteriological and chemical) or in the presence of electromagnetic disturbances “, explain the managers of the manufacturing company. The total cost of the program is estimated at 105 million euros. The Italian Army is reportedly considering acquiring the counter-tank air-to-surface missile Spike in configuration II LR “fifth generation” to arm the new AH-249 attack helicopter produced by the Leonardo holding (formerly Finmeccanica). Recently experienced, it Spike II LR it would have a range of up to 16,000 meters and one drilling capacity 30% higher than previous missile versions.