Galatasaray, the prince of Fatih Terim! A real number 10 is coming – Last minute Galatasaray news, photos

Galatasaray, which continues its efforts to establish the next season’s staff due to the Corona virus epidemic, is experiencing flash developments. The number 10 transfer is one of the priorities of the yellow-red people who continue their searches in this direction. The 10-year-old star number 10 wanted by the Emperor adorns the dreams of the wolf teacher. After the sale of Belhanda, a quick landing will take place in Boots. Here are all the details and developments about giant transfer … | Last minute Galatasaray news
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 06:45
Galatasaray, which speeds up the transfer operations between the time given to the league due to the Corona virus epidemic, is experiencing hot developments.
Cimbom, who wants to establish a large rotational squad in the new season, will act in accordance with the report of coach Fatih Terim and scout team.
The number 10 transfer is one of the priorities of the yellow-red people who continue their searches in this direction.
Cimbom, who wanted to reinforce this region after the statements of “We did not have a real 10 after Sneijder”, frequently used by President Mustafa Cengiz in Galatasaray, wrote Hakan Çalhanoğlu on his list.
Cimbom, who prepared the alternatives after the proposals to Younes Belhanda, the controversial name of the community in the yellow-red people, started to make plans to add the 10 expatriate to his staff.
