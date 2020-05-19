Galatasaray, the prince of Fatih Terim! A real number 10 is coming – Last minute Galatasaray news, photos

News

Galatasaray, the prince of Fatih Terim! A real number 10 is coming

Galatasaray, which continues its efforts to establish the next season’s staff due to the Corona virus epidemic, is experiencing flash developments. The number 10 transfer is one of the priorities of the yellow-red people who continue their searches in this direction. The 10-year-old star number 10 wanted by the Emperor adorns the dreams of the wolf teacher. After the sale of Belhanda, a quick landing will take place in Boots. Here are all the details and developments about giant transfer … | Last minute Galatasaray news

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 06:45

