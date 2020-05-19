maintenance of Koca Yusuf done in less time in Turkey

Koca Yusuf increases the tactical and transportation capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces. The maintenance of these planes is done in Kayseri 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate in a shorter time and with less cost.

A400M Retrofit Project Maintenance Engineer Lieutenant İsmail Barış Sağlam said that the light maintenance of the aircraft, which was carried out by Airbus in 6 months, was completed in 3 months by the Kayseri 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate.

“In the 2nd Main Maintenance Factory Directorate, it is planned to apply a package that includes user feedback and design changes until the first time the aircraft enters the inventory. We will only implement and implement these applications, which we call Retrofit, except Airbus. This project will start at the end of 2020.”