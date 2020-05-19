After the divorce, a boom in lockdown requests in Italy: the infographic – Libero Quotidiano

May 19, 2020

It had happened in China and is being repeated in Italy and in the rest of the world: the coronavirus has severely tested the couple’s relationship and has led to a boom in divorces. The forced coexistence of the lockdown has contributed to undermining the already precarious family balances. The lawyer Valentina Ruggiero, expert in family law: “Providing exhaustive data is not yet possible, but the requests for separations and divorces have doubled. Given the strong emotional stress of the lockdown, my advice is to understand if the crisis is passing or if the relationship has come to an end “. To prevent divorces from being the result of hasty and impulse decisions, some caution is advised: in China in many cases there have been second thoughts. The National Forensic Council has allowed couples who request consensual separation to do so via email with virtual hearings,