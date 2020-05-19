Last minute Fenerbahçe description from Caner Erkin

Speaking about the claims to be transferred to Fenerbahçe and the contract status, Caner Erkin said, “We are not in a position to speak the contract right now. Health is now more important than anything. ”

Caner Erkin, whose contract with Beşiktaş will end at the end of the season, spoke for the first time regarding his situation.

The 31-year-old experienced football player used the following statements:

“Everything is waiting because of the coronavirus. Nothing is spoken, including the contract. It’s not the time to talk about it anymore, health is now more than anything else.”

Caner played in 32 games this season and scored 3 goals and made 11 assists. (Morning)

