News 13 management refuses to return the workers from the IAF

The crisis in Network 13 continues: Twelve employees of the “News 13” subsidiary, issued to the USSR in recent months during the Corona crisis, were due to return to work on Sunday. However, the day before their expected return, they received news from the 13 management, the network’s subsidiary, a cancellation notice, forcing employees to stay In the USSR for an unknown time and contrary to their wishes.

Last night, the journalists filed another petition with the Labor Court through Attorney Moran Saburai and Attorney Amir Basha, demanding an order requiring News 13 management to immediately reinstate workers who were posted to the USH. This petition comes just weeks after a previous petition Of the News 13 press conference, on the back of a network’s intention to cut about 35% of the news company’s budget as part of the channel’s efficiency program, which is in dire financial straits, Two weeks ago, the News Tribunal made it clear to News 13 workers a collective bargaining agreement protecting them from layoffs by July, However, it seems that the network intends to make the cuts and it is a matter of time.

The journalists say that News 13’s refusal to return workers from the USSR is “a contradictory and inhuman act that is contrary to the law. The management issued the employees to the USSR against their wishes and contrary to the news workers’ collective bargaining agreement. The management depleted the obligation to give all employees of the news company at least employment by July 1. ”

According to the journalist’s organization: “The move that the network management will continue to make during the HALT for employees is part of a broad plan to dramatically damage the news company, and it has nothing to do with the Corona crisis. We will soon update on further steps we intend to take against this assassination attempt, which is by no means forbidden to agree to. ”

From News 13 and Network, no response was provided.

Network 13 has recently faced significant difficulties with its shareholders, with the main controlling shareholder – oligarch Ren Belvetnik, announcing that no more funds will be channeled and other shareholders will also refuse to transfer money and are even willing to transfer their shares for consideration if found in an investor channel. In the absence of an economic source that pays workers’ salaries, the future of the channel and its employees is becoming shakier by the day, so even plastering a paste is ineffective for a body that requires open heart surgery.

Apart from Network 13, competing TV channels also suffered a severe blow, as a result of a fall in advertising revenue, in contrast to the significant increase in ratings. The Public Broadcasting Corporation announced a series of cuts following a fall in revenue in the Corona crisis, and even turned to the state to wipe out debt of NIS 67 million from a loan it took to produce Eurovision in Israel. Following this announcement, this week it was decided to download Guy Zohar’s program along with a team of reporters and cornerbooks employed to do so shortly before the program was expected to go on air.

The request for 12, Israel’s strongest commercial channel, did not include orphans. The news 12 cut 3% of those earning a salary to NIS 7,500, and 11% of those earning a higher salary. Executive members suffered a higher rate cut of 12% -15%. The request also announced a 15% cross-sectional cut across all arms of the group, concluding with a series of productions such as Ninja Israel, Master Chef, People and more. These were decisions made during the Corona crisis.

The trend continues in the rest of the media. This week, Globes publisher Alona Bar-On announced the closure of the newspaper’s printing house this September, prompting the dismissal of most of the print’s workers, with some of them hoping Globes to integrate into the external printing house they will probably hire. Today.

The announcement of the Globes printing house was closed just weeks after it was decided to stop the newspaper circulation and freeze Lady Globes magazine, which led to the removal of employees to the USF for at least two months. In addition, in recent months, the Globes site has undergone a paywall and cut manpower.

A similar trend is also seen in the Yedioth Ahronoth journalist, Calcalist, women andXNET – . The group’s management is also working to cut wages and standards, but the initiative has been halted in the meantime in the Labor Court. But here too, downsizing is likely to occur, the question is to what extent and when.

The “Haaretz” also makes reductions. About a month ago, the group removed 10 employees to the USSR and last weekend 12 additional employees to the three-month USSR, most of them journalists. It should be noted that these are reductions in the framework of a streamlining agreement with management.