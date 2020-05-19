Palermo, phase 2 of the nightlife: crowd of young people without a mask

Assemblies of young and old, many of them without masks, narrow streets crowded with people. This is how the Vucciria of Palermo presented itself last night, the area of ​​the historic market which has dozens of pubs and clubs and a reference point for the Palermo nightlife. After the end of the lockdown, dozens of people, especially young people, crowded the whole area, exactly as it happened when the Coronavirus emergency broke out.

In recent days, the mayor Leoluca Orlando had warned that he was ready to close the squares if the distances required by the rules had not been respected.