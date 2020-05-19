Complaints from Fatih Portakal to Emniyet – Current news

FOX TV Main News Announcer Fatih Portakal, bad news for Fatih Portakal, which was served yesterday by the pro-news sites! The illegal building he planted on his farm will be destroyed. ”

The farm, which was established in 2015 in İzmir Seferihisar, was investigated by the teams of the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanization upon complaints of illegal construction and no illegal structure was found. However, some sites have claimed that an investigation report of the 8.3-acre farm has been reached, and the 40-square-meter fugitive porch, which is planted on tree columns and covered with tiles, will be demolished.

Fatih Portakal, who asked the Minister of Environment and Urbanism, Murat Kurum, how the inspection report, which was not given to him despite his request, was leaked to some newspapers, announced that he had filed a drone over his house and complained to the Police regarding the rearview of his private property.

THAT’S THE TWEETS OF FATİH PORTAKAL:

* Here is our point: Yandaş media announced today that the 40 m2 parking lot will be demolished. If it is said that “we have reached the report”, it means “leaked”. We didn’t get what we wanted! I guess even those who do the investigation are surprised.

* I’m not surprised, why? One of the photos shared about my land is one of my personal data sent to the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. It was leaked from there and served to the New Century. Do not say “no”. They damage the device called the state. Since the photo flies, the report flies! Is not it?

* If the report is correct, this is the place that is likely to be demolished – I do not want it to be demolished anyway. Tiles are collected, the wood is emptied, ivy is wrapped. And the clapboard becomes the garage.

* By the way, chickens and roosters survived. Because the poultry house was photographed by the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization team. If the report is correct, their comfort will not deteriorate. Come on good …

* It is my turn. We made our complaint to Emniyet from flying a drone over my house and peeping private property. This will be a legal process, and a legal process will be for the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization. How and by whom was my personal data leaked? Isn’t it a crime? I hope you are interested in Murat Kurum.