The biggest catch in the history of Asia: Captured 200 million …

33 people were arrested in the complex operation that took months. Local police are concerned because chemicals have also been found during the seizure aimed at creating 50 times more powerful drugs than heroin. The “beyond imagination” concept, described one of the senior officials who took part in the arrest
| Published 19/05/20 09:42
Myanmar (Burma) police completed a long operation yesterday during which more than 200 million tablets of methamphetamine, half a ton of methamphetamine crystal and 300 kilos of heroin were seized. Dollars.
On CNN, Burmese police forces have been working on the complex operation for three months, concentrating on one of the state’s northeastern districts. As part of the operation, 33 people were arrested, some of whom admitted the drugs were intended for distribution in Myanmar and its neighboring countries. In addition, thousands of liters of chemicals were also seized as their purpose was to be used in the process of producing powerful synthetic drugs such as fentanyl.
Jeremy Douglas, the United Nations regional coordinator for the fight against drugs and crime, said the perception was “beyond imagination.” So far, no opioid deficiency has been recorded in this region of the world as recorded in the United States, and therefore the perception of synthetic drugs is very stressful for law enforcement.
Myanmar police seize largest haul of synthetic drugs pic.twitter.com/RmV2qm5cEq
– AHMED BÒÓŚÈ (@ AhmedMoh4med) May 19, 2020
Synthetic drugs became a global hit after being found 50 times more powerful than drugs considered to be as dangerous as heroin. Synthetic drugs are much cheaper to manufacture and much more powerful and therefore the demand for them has risen dramatically in recent years. In the meantime, there has been a surge in deaths from overdose because users did not know how to consume the drug.
Myanmar is the world’s second largest opioid drug manufacturer, after Afghanistan. Myanmar’s trade and production has flourished over the years due to the geography of the country which includes many mountains and many borders as well with other major countries such as Thailand, China and Laos.
