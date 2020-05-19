‘After Outbreak’ survey came from Turkey

Turkey took first place with 12.2 percent among tourist destinations that can be recovered after the outbreak of the fastest in the survey. Sector of Turkey compared to other countries contemplating could survive this process faster, at a rate of 11.7 percent while Turkey was followed by Thailand. In third place, China is 9.2 percent. While 9 questions were asked to 822 companies and 1468 tourists in 45 countries, including Germany, USA, Australia, Belgium, France, Holland, Spain, Italy and Russia, the explanation about the details of the survey came from Necip Fuat Ersoy, the managing partner of the forum. Emphasizing that their survey is the most comprehensive study prepared in its segment so far, Ersoy said, “We have reflected the pandemic effects experienced in terms of destinations, airlines and customers, and reflected the predictions and insights resulting from these predictions.”

ALL INCLUSIVE IN THE FRONT PLAN Stating that 59 percent of the participants think that it will take some time for the customers to participate in their travels abroad for the purpose of the post-epidemic event, Ersoy said that the all-inclusive system outweighs the concept that they expect the customers to prefer in the group organization after the epidemic. Ersoy said, “Contrary to expectations, the all-inclusive option is in the foreground. It constitutes 41 percent of the survey. 21 percent use their preference for bed and breakfast. ”

WHEN DOES THE PANDEM BIN? In the questionnaire, ‘When do you think the pandemic will come to an end?’ Question, 37.8 percent of the respondents will end the epidemic in 6 months, 22.6 percent in less than 3 months, 15.6 percent in December and 14.8 percent in the first half of next year. expressed opinion.

WHEN IS THE RETURN TO NORMAL? 29.34 percent answered between 3 and 6 months, and 23.3 percent between 6-9 months, to the question “How long does it take for your work to return to normal order after pandemic?” 14.7 percent of the participants stated this question as 1 to 3 months and 5.1 percent immediately.