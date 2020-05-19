The coronavirus spreads rapidly across the Indian tribe in the USA

In the Navajo Nation of the American Indian tribe, the rate of new types of coronavirus per capita (Kovid-19) has been reported to exceed New York and New Jersey.

Speaking to CNN, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted that the number of Kovid-19 cases exceeded 4,000 in the indigenous community living in the territory of the state of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Drawing attention to the disproportionate impact of the Kovid-19 outbreak on minority communities, President Nez stated that despite the strict implementation of the Navajo Nation’s “stay at home” orders, they experienced a great increase in case and loss of life.

Nez noted that the number of Kovid-19 linked deaths exceeded 170, indicating that the epidemic spread rapidly due to the poor economic and living conditions of the Navajo natives.

Emphasizing that several generations of families live in the same house and 40 percent of these families do not have running water in their homes, Nez said that they expect an increase in the number of cases and deaths in May.

Passed case rate in New York and New Jersey

According to the 2010 census, the rate of Kovid-19 cases in the local tribe, whose population is 173 thousand 667, has reached 2 thousand 304 in 100 thousand people.

According to John Hopkins University data, in New York, where the epidemic hit the most, this rate corresponds to 1806 per 100 thousand people, while the second state most affected by the epidemic corresponds to 1668 in New Jersey.

The Navajo community is the indigenous tribe with the largest reservation territory in the USA. The federal government allows its own autonomous administration of indigenous tribes in the country in areas it calls reservation.

Public sources state that there are 567 indigenous tribes officially recognized in the US, 326 of them mostly living in reservations reserved for them in the central western and northern parts of the country.