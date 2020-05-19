Serie A delays the start and the playoff hypothesis reappears News

No events until June 14 and hypothesis restart of the A league on the 13th already aborted. The constant postponements and difficulties in finding a shared agreement on the health protocol are leaving our league stationary. Now, the most likely date for a restart is the June 20. Considering that, barring second thoughts, the Uefa he asked to close the national tournaments by August 3, it will be difficult to compete for that date all the 12 remaining days (and some recoveries), not to mention the return semi-finals and the Italian Cup final. Football still stopped in Phase 1

For this reason a hypothesis feared by many has reappeared because it would substantially change the regularity of a season started with a formula, that of the Italian group, and destined to end with a completely different sports regulation, well beyond the five substitutions already approved at European level. We are talking about playoffs, a term not used to the world of football although for some years it has been used from Serie B down.

There FIGC he would be thinking of modifying the format, limiting the number of teams involved to ten and not twelve as previously thought. Four (Juve, Lazio, Inter and Atalanta) would play the championship, cutting off Rome and Naples, while the last six (Turin, Sampdoria, Genoa, Lecce, Spal and Brescia) they would fight not to retreat. The headquarters of the matches would be plants in the Center-South.

A project that is not easy to implement and which could find opposition from several companies, further delaying the end of this troubled season and increasing the possibility of closing it early, without playing.