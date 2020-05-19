The economic operation of finance triggers did not keep! The dollar continues to fall

At the closing, BIST Industry Index was 0.85 percent, BIST Financial Index was 1.40 percent and BIST Services Index was 4.66 percent.

The decline in the foreign currency, which started last week, continues in the new week. The dollar started the new week under 6.90 liras, while the euro saw 7.40 liras and sterling under 8.30 liras.

In transactions in foreign exchange markets;

– After seeing the lowest 6.8321 pounds and the highest 6.8998 pounds, in the range of 6.88 – 6.89 pounds,

– After seeing the lowest 7.3942 pounds and the highest 7.4834 pounds, in the range of 7.47 – 7.48 pounds,

– The pound moves in the range of 8.39 – 8.40 pounds after seeing the lowest 8.2718 pounds and the highest 8.4030 pounds.