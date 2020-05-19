Crypto – Ergün Diler – Ahaber

Cfrom ORONAVİRÜS The number of countries that line up to hold China accountable has exceeded 100.

Finally to this choir RUSSIA also participated. Step by step everyone CHINA’made him sit across. Let’s see how the moves will come from now on …

What kind of SPHERICAL will face offensive. What will be the subject of compensation? It seems that it is shrinking step by step with the people around China … What Trump said at the very beginning “CHINA VIRUS ” definition is increasingly supportive … China’s business is getting harder day by day …

He entered the weekend. We could not write.

But it was a very important event. In the country where US Secretary of State Pompeo went and threatened Iran and China from there. So ISRAEL’Well … Pompeo was in Israel last week. And from there he accused China of hiding Coronavirus.

Not enough! To Israel “With CHINA your cooperation on critical issues Finish ” warned.

A few days later, China’s AMBASSADOR Du Wei in the north of Tel Aviv Herzilya ‘also found dead in his home! This was a very important event. 57 year old AMBASSADOR’‘s death was a step that shook deep corpses …

Let’s open …

I have written many times … “Single name to follow Pompeo ” so … the USA’s secret Like the president … With the World COVID-19 on an official visit to Israel while shaking She found. From anyone’s home in the days when ISRAEL‘to AT OFFICIAL VISIT have heralds very important developments it should have been. ACTUALLY such an in the period “official visit” concept, how much of the interview was the declaration to the world that it was important.

SO IT WAS! Jews are very powerful in the United States. Naturally, Israel has a very important event in Washington. However, the USA, especially Deep America, is not very strong in Israel. At least it doesn’t have as much power as it might have been thought. Here Pompeo’s visit was the announcement of turning this around.

However, Israel was still announcing that it was close to London.

As can be understood from his statement, Pompeo wanted the relationship between China and Israel to be ended. Pompeo did not even need to hide it. He shared this clearly and openly with journalists.

However, Israel has accepted China’s cryptocurrency e-RMB. China, ASEAN that is, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea) also accepted the cryptocurrency. It turned out that Japan and South Korea will accept China’s cryptocurrency e-RMB. China had already begun to implement the United States’ digital dollar plan.

Many countries, including Israel, accepted it. This tHE CRISIS was where the ceiling made it.

The question is! Who accelerated the post-virus implementation of China’s cryptocurrency e-RMB? Du Wei … killed in his home ISRAEL’Best AMBASSADOR so…

Even though it is not officially accepted, Du Wei, the name father of e-RMB … Du Wei was a very important person who wanted Ren Min Bi, which means “People’s Money”, to be a cryptocurrency. It was none other than Du Wei that strengthened China’s ties with England. Already CRYPTO MONEY in all accepting countries BRITISH EFFECT It was seen.

The United States, both Israel and CHINA CRYPTO COIN He gave a very harsh and dangerous message to many thinking countries. Maybe in the last 50 years Mossad ‘This was the first assassination of the CIA without the knowledge of. Pompeo went and threatened from behind AMBASSADOR He was executed.

A name known as the big quarterback was removed. But Israel LONDON’would continue to receive orders from. He also explained. This was a sign that we would roll onto an axis that we were not accustomed to. We will see many, many different events.

Because coronavirus since the day it was announced WAR MONEY I write that it is for.

I know the rest was a fairy tale. And now that war will go over the names as I wrote again. The number of those who will die will increase …

Du Wei was very well protected. Israel even set up a special security unit for Du Wei.

It was known at certain stages that a new event was expected after Pompeo arrived in Israel. Everyone in charge had taken the precaution. But it was not enough! The US is now playing cards openly. Because there will be a new world after Coronavirus. Washington wants to establish this world, too. The power that edits Coronavirus will also establish the new order. This is extremely natural.

China met 50 countries for the cryptocurrency. The number of countries with the expected answer is 24 … But China makes great promises. China has reserve money dollar he is making moves to take down from his throne. This plan hasn’t just begun. SECRET it wasn’t. Due to these moves, Coronavirus appeared in China. For this reason, many countries, especially the United States, targeted China. They started chasing trillions of dollars in compensation. China wanted to play very big. He would set the rules on his own. However, a virus upset the balances. We saw once again that nobody was safe with the assassination of Du Wei.

The elimination of many people should not be a surprise for anyone while establishing a new world …

The deep structure of the United States wants to manage both money, weapons and naturally energy in the new system. Those who oppose this system will be brought first by energy, then by money and finally by weapon. This is true for Germany, for Iran and for China. DECISIONS this! This is the way! We’ll see if they can.

Pompeo he never hides it …

In the new system, the United States is digital DOLLAR will use the system. But for this system to fit CHINA’had to receive and understand the warnings. Despite all the steps, China started to use the e-RMB.

This new crypto currency, which has been tried in many cities, has yielded successful results. It was known with the information coming from London that Israel would also accept this system. However, Pompeo’s mobility made China uneasy.

However, Israel accepted the partnership with China. As soon as this caused relief in Beijing, the Du Wei assassination took place.

Can China respond to this assassination? Likely. But this makes Washington even more angry.

This time we can see a great assassination in the center of Beijing. An even greater attack may occur.

In the center of Beijing Deas How are the reflections of the attack would you? A team prepared for China, entry to many cities of China for months made. As sleeping cells They’re waiting for. from Washington one message to come, all of them will wake you up.

This is no secret for China. However, Chinese intelligence was only able to reach one of the sleeping cells. At least 100 sleeping cells are thought to be in China. So plans are made for a terrorist attack that could damage China as much as Coronavirus.

THE WAR IS THAT. Everything MONEY for … As I’ve written many times He got rid of the US debt and creditor wants to go out. This is the steps Direction. How much is the shadow of this war even if we refrain It will be reduced. Reflection in every state It will be. Because MONEY so DOLLAR’to be deposed war for the USA the reason is … Watch well … Strange things will be … too …

Because China and the power behind it don’t step back either!

