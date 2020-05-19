Message from President Erdoğan on 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan published a message on the occasion of “19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day”. In Erdogan’s message, “Dear light, our hope, our dear young people …

I see the spirit, excitement and enthusiasm in your eyes that started on the 19th of May with the arrival of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to Samsun, spreading all over the country from Amasya, Erzurum and Sivas and carrying the National Struggle to success. May 19, the beginning of our march to independent and prosperous tomorrows, is the day that the saint nation declares to the world that it will not give up its liberty, will not be protected under any circumstances, and will claim its free will under all circumstances. Throughout our struggle for future, our cherished nation, who wanted to be buried in history, faced all kinds of difficulties on the road, where it was walked with determination, courage, determination and faith, and eliminated the threats against its homeland and flag. The guarantee of our freedom, sovereignty and republic, the young Turkish youth… While we are working for you for a brighter, hopeful and peaceful future, our expectation from you is to protect the love of the homeland and flag, which we have been entrusted with our hero ancestry; is to transfer these great values ​​to the next generations. The torch burned in Samsun you with the same determination and pride in our young people today, the Republic of Turkey’s progress, development and growth of your biggest güvencesis. It is very important for our future to be trained in accordance with national values, peaceful with universal values ​​and looking confidently to the future, to understand, embrace and assume the responsibility of the May 19 spirit. I expect great success from you and I trust you. I wholeheartedly believe that you will work hard with the awareness of the great responsibility you assume and that you will take care of our Republic with determination. With these thoughts, I congratulate all of our heroes of our War of Independence, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, once again, with respect to the May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports, of our youth and saint nation. “