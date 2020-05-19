Scientists detect foods that accelerate aging

<h2 class="haber_ozet">Spanish scientists have revealed that overprocessed foods speed up the aging process of cells. Bakery products and snacks, carbonated beverages, various desserts, sweet corn flakes, semi-finished products and meat products that are recycled are included in overprocessed food.</h2> </p><div> <p>Spanish scientists have revealed that overprocessed foods speed up the aging process of cells. Of La Vanguardia <strong>news</strong>According to the University of Navarra, a group of researchers found that high-level processed foods called 'ultra' shorten the telomeres at the ends of the chromosomes.

WHICH IT IS THE FOOD?

Bakery products and snacks, carbonated beverages, various desserts, sweet corn flakes, semi-finished products and meat products that are recycled are considered ultra-processed food. This type of food contains a large amount of preservatives and dyes, sugar, oil and salt, but lacks vitamins and fiber.

THE AGING PROCESS INCREASES TWO FLOORS

In the study, it was stated that as age advances, telomeres begin to shorten as a result of the natural process in the organism, while ultra-processed food accelerates this process. Scientists conducted an experiment with the participation of 886 people aged 57-91. The researchers analyzed the link between what volunteers eat and drink and the length of telomeres. This study revealed that people who consume ultra-processed food at least 3 times a day increase the likelihood of shortening telomeres 2 times.

