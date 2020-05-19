Without the forbidden question: LeBron James praised Michael Jordan in an interview, and himself – NBA

One of the undeclared goals of “The Last Dance” was to prove to the world, that is, to those who did not yet understand, that there was no argument about who is the greatest NBA player of all time and the answer is simple: Michael Jordan. In all these comparisons, including the ESPN poll (Monday), the other in line is LeBron James, who for his part refuses to be asked this question – for obvious reasons. Well, for that, LeBron has a YouTube channel he owns, “Uninterrupted,” in which he talked about ending the series and the legacy Jordan left in the best league in the world without being asked about the forbidden question.

“For me, when I play – the team is the most important thing,” LeBron said. “I feel my best traits would fit in well with Mike. He was a lethal killer – the way he plays, the way he plays as he knows how to score, he fits With my abilities to deliver, read the game and think some moves ahead. “

James, who is said to have grown up as a Chicago fan, also said that he thought he could fit into Jordan’s team in his hybrid position as a forward. “I saw the things Scottie Pippen could do with Mike. I just think it could have been a different level,” James said. “Pipp is one of my favorite players … It could have been on another level if I were leading a ball The Forward. “

Go to gallery view Michael Jordan celebrates, in the 1992 finalPhoto: John Swart / IP

Jordan and James have never played against each other in the NBA. Six months after the former retired, the second came to the league as the first pick in the 2003 draft. However, two years before the two played informally, when LeBron was 16. “He looked like Jesus, he’s the black Jesus for me,” LeBron tells That meeting.

LeBron, who is known as the most dominant person in any organization he is in, was also asked about Jordan’s stringent attitude toward his teammates. “I like it when teammates come and challenge me,” he said. “When I was in Miami, Dwayne Wade came up to me and said, ‘Come on, number 6, let’s see you.’ Seeing these parties in Mike, and I feel the correlation between us was successful. “

Much like Jordan’s brief and sudden career in baseball, LeBron revealed in an interview that during the 2011 NBA strike he “trained to be a football player,” and even received a contract from the Dallas Cowboys, the same frame and hung in his office. “I and my coach, we really trained to be a football player,” he said. “That thought went through my mind. Given the fact that I didn’t finish my high school football last year, I have dreams of being a football player.”