Alitalia flight too crowded and passengers have been “relocated” to another flight

An overbooking that in normal times would have caused some protests but no more. Today’s at Fiumicino airport, after two and a half months of lockdown, weighs like a boulder for those who have long been away from home and loved ones. Alitalia’s scheduled departure at 1.15 pm for Palermo satisfies many, but not all, of the 125 passengers. The boarding pass, after the delivery of the baggage, bears the word “Sby”, or Stanb by.

«There has been an overbooking of Alitalia for which many will be boarded on the 17.15 flight. I paid this ticket 280 euros and it is absurd that they hadn’t foreseen that after two months people would finally return home, “says Tania, forced to the ground for a few hours.

A student from Palermo echoes her: “I have tried to check in online since Friday but nothing works”.

«Alitalia reassured us that it had made available two Boeing 777s, those used for international travel. Then, to console us, they gave us a voucher for a sandwich and a drink. Like on school trips, »says Maria Rosa.

The 125 are boarded but late, “since it takes several buses to get on board”. After over an hour of delay, the plane is ready to take off. Now Palermo is closer, goodbye Rome.