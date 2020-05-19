so China threatens the US “

Advertising

At a time when relations between China and the United States have never been at such a low level and when fake news flourish like never before, he obviously raised suspicions and opened a yellow-colored case of the sudden death of the Chinese ambassador in Israel, Du Wei. The fact that the discovery took place the day after the visit of American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and after an exchange of very heavy statements and accusations in the press between the two giants feeds the conspiracy theses. In fact, the diplomat allegedly died of a heart attack while lying in bed, yet China has decided to send a team of investigators to the scene. As you know, and as it says in this interview Michael Herzog, gretired brigade of the Israeli Defense Forces and columnist for the newspaper Haaretz, China has long been making huge economic investments in Israel and this fact annoys the United States a lot, not only for the fear of losing the privileged relationship they have always had with our country, but also for the fear that it will be installed in Israel an espionage network considered dangerous for American interests. “

Meanwhile, are there any further news on the death of the Chinese ambassador in Tel Aviv?

No, the police talk about a heart attack, there would be no signs of tampering or injury. Of course, there is a lot of speculation following Mike Pompeo’s attack on China, guilty of spreading Covid-19. The Chinese ambassador had responded to this attack with an article in which he defined what Pompeo declared looting and rejecting any fault of China.

It has been known that for some years Israel and China have started a profitable commercial relationship, with heavy investments by Beijing. Is this probably what Washington doesn’t like? Are the US afraid of being overtaken in alliance relations?

This commercial relationship was, not surprisingly, among the top items on the agenda of Pompeo’s meeting with the Israeli authorities. True, China is investing heavily in Israel. Meanwhile, Israel is a strategic country on the Silk Road that Beijing wants to start at all costs. Then there is an agreement to modernize the port of Haifa, which would give China control of the port for 25 years, renewable. Beijing is collaborating on the light rail line that will connect Tel Aviv with Jerusalem. But there is not only this: there are also big Chinese interests at stake in the development of hi-tech and this is what scares the United States, because they fear possible infiltrations of the Chinese secret services in Israel.

It could be possible?

The US does not think of Beijing only from a financial point of view, but above all from that of its security. Then there is another very important agreement between China and Israel: the construction of the largest desalination plant in the Mediterranean Sea. This agreement has been made with a company based in Hong Kong, the first step of the agreement has already been passed. It is no coincidence that this was also among the points on which Mike Pompeo came to discuss with the new Israeli government. A balance point is being sought so that Israel does not give way too much to China. The government appears to have promised Pompeo that it will review the Haifa port deal more restrictively.

But isn’t all this Chinese activism, which as we know is taking place almost all over the world, worrying Israel and the other Arab countries in the Middle East?

In the Middle East there is a growing interest in the Chinese economy because Beijing offers money to invest in projects. But after the pandemic there are many problems, all the countries in the region have become impoverished and the Chinese have no intention of investing in war zones such as Syria. They are interested in reconstruction, but as long as there is war they will do nothing. The basic concept of today’s China is to want to be friends with all nations, obviously for their economic affairs.

What opinion do the Israeli people have of Trump’s peace plan?

Trump’s plan is the new paradigm of American power that stands apart from all previous American peace plans. The problem is that the new government doesn’t know exactly how to move, given that the Palestinians have rejected it and the Kingdom of Jordan has threatened Israel if it really will annex the territories of the West Bank. We must take into account that the new government was formed two days ago, two parties are part of it, that of Netanyahu and that of Gantz, which have many issues on which I disagree. It is not clear what they want to do, it will take a few weeks to understand it.

