These family videos tell (online) the beauty of an Italy that no longer exists

In Venice, a woman in an elegant checked coat dances among the pigeons in San Marco square, holding her camera in her hands. In Capri, the dives taken in slow-motion load the acrobatics of a young athlete with pathos. A few years later, a family is in front of the camera during a picnic in the millenary ruins of Paestum, complete with salami and demijohn of wine. These are the images of a happy Italy that has just emerged from the war and that looks to tomorrow with optimism. Family films kept in all the years in the homes of Italians and which now come to light in a large collective memory project created by Home Movies, the national archive of the family film. It’s called “Memoryscapes” and is the first digital platform dedicated to private cinema. It collects more than a thousand short films (one or two minutes long) made between the 1920s and the 1980s. An extraordinary heritage now accessible to anyone from a PC or smartphone. A project carried out with the contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, in collaboration with the Parri Historical Institute and the communication and storytelling companies Kinè and Bradypus.

The site offers two thematic itineraries through lost Italy and found in the images of the filmmakers. The first, “Along the Via Emilia”, is dedicated to the life and landscapes of Emilia Romagna. The second, “Italian Postcards”, shows the wonders of our peninsula through the eyes of travelers of the past. A poor Italy, made up of villages and families of peasants at work in the fields, of women shot with straw hats or scarves on their heads as they pass from hand to hand heavy bundles of wheat after the harvest. Ancient rites, such as the blessing of the boats and the mending operations of the fishermen intent on fixing the nets in the port of Castellammare del Golfo, in Trapani, with the black cap on the head.

But there is also a more carefree Italy, made up of women’s parades on the beaches, horseback riding or on donkeys and patronal festivals. Each clip is a micro-story. Cross-sections of private life that tell a bigger story, that of Italy and its changes throughout the twentieth century. “A story seen from below, by people who had no intention of telling the history of Italy. But their contributions offer us a collective look today “, director of the Archive and project manager Paolo Simoni explains to HuffPost. “In choosing the clips, we privileged the gaze and amazement on daily life. A small visual or narrative element, apparently insignificant, actually opens up glimpses and offers ideas for telling the great portrait of an era “.

Alongside the films of the honeymooners in Venice and the outings in the mountains, there are also filming of the great sporting or historical events. From the race of the Mille Miglia to the Giro d’Italia until the arrival of a parachute on the football field to celebrate the Turin championship in 1976. And then the first city traffic in front of the Central Station of Milan in the fifties while a policeman tries to direct it from a platform. In another video you can also see a piece of the history of Italy. “The Duce guides you” is the writing that stands out on a wall in Genoa, behind the military with the rifle on his shoulders ready to leave for Ethiopia. It was the year 1938. Those filming follow them to the port where soldiers loaded with weapons and provisions climb aboard the ship en masse: the Italian flag flies in the bow. The same tricolor that, in a video a few years later, embraced the Italians who took to the streets to celebrate the Liberation. Receive the best stories and blogs on your email address every day. The newsletter offers personalized content and advertising.

“Sometimes the historical elements are in the background, other times there is the will to document and leave a testimony of one’s passage.” A heritage that tells a century of history from a different point of view: “Not that of the sports report, but of the spectator on the roadside or sitting in the stands”. This is the richness of family cinema: amateur clips, made with inexpensive films and light cameras, which offer an unprecedented and more intimate look at historical facts. “Very different, for example, from the films of the Istituto Luce. Because in private cinema, the gaze between the filmmaker and the filmed subject is direct and close “. Also for this, the director Simoni invites to look at them not only with a feeling of nostalgia, but also with a critical spirit. “There are particularly significant images that are surprising when you think about the time when they were shot: seeing the ease and light-heartedness of the girls in costume on the beaches of the 1930s shows a cultural scenario different from what we imagine thinking of the first half of the twentieth century “.

After years in which this domestic heritage, made up of images of everyday life, has been forgotten, “now it is beginning to see its importance recognized, even at an international level”. So much so that at the Moma in New York, an exhibition on home movies was recently made, then interrupted because of the coronavirus. These films – shot in Super8, 8mm, 16mm, 9.5mm – bring with them a reflection also on today. Not only for what they show, but also on the medium and on the channels of use. These videos, Simoni observes, “were born to be private and were watched only by the family or by a small number of acquaintances. Today technology and social networks lead us to produce images with the intention of making them public. They are introduced into a sort of amplified entertainment society in which we all participate. There are huge differences in language and their social function is therefore completely different. “

