FCA, “group with economic interests and editor of two newspapers. Like Berlusconi and Caltagirone”. Gomez’s editorial in Sono le Venti (Nine)

“FCA and plants in Italy must not close. But on the other hand, we should all agree that a company that asks for 80% of state guarantees for billion dollar loans must avoid distributing dividends to the rest of Europe“. Thus began the editorial of Peter Gomez during the last episode of It’s the Winds, the information program on the Nine. The first services were dedicated to the case of the 6 billion loan with public guarantee to FCA and to the internal clash between the majority of the Democratic Party and Renziani. A story that also involves the publishing and media world. In particular for the proprietary concentration of the media, as Gomez recalls: “It is better to have pure publishers, instead of publishers who also have other interests. Berlusconi is party leader and also editor of Mediaset. FCA, a large group with economic interests in the auto sector, is also the editor of two newspapers. Caltagirone, interests in construction, is also editor of many newspapers ”

See also Loan to FCA, Calenda to Are the Winds (Nine): “Renzi? Forget other Italian companies. You can’t be a liberal at the taxpayer’s expense “

THE WINDS ARE, the new program by Peter Gomez, is produced by Loft Produzioni for Discovery Italia and will also be available on Dplay (on the website www.it.dplay.com – or download the app on the App Store or Google Play) and on www.iloft.it website and Loft app. Nine is visible on digital terrestrial channel 9, on Sky channel 149 and on Tivùsat channel 9.

