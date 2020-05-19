Coronavirus, more than 90,000 dead and 1.5 million positives in the US – World

The United States has now overcome the barrier of 90 coronavirus deaths and 1.5 million positive cases: the university website indicates. In the past week, the United States has recorded 10,000 deaths.

UNITED STATES – He tested positive at Covid 19 the day after attending a religious service with 180 other people, now all in self-isolation and subjected to tampons. It happened on Mother’s Day in California, Cnn reported today citing local health authorities. The infected person is now in solitary confinement at home, according to Butte County authorities.

BRAZIL – Covid-19 infections have been recorded in Brazil in the last 24 hours, 13,140 thousand, bringing the total to 254,200. This was revealed by the Ministry of Health, specifying that in the same period there were 674 confirmed victims, for a total of 16,792

INDIA – The balance of coronavirus cases in India has exceeded the 100,000 threshold: according to the American university Johns Hopkins, the infections in the country have reached 101,139, while the deaths caused so far by the virus are 3,164. The data were confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Health. The Indian Medical Research Council, for its part, has announced that 2,404,267 tests have been performed nationwide.

SEYCHELLES – The Seychelles authorities have decided to ban cruise tourism until the end of 2021 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to CNN reports, the decision – made by the Minister of Tourism Didier Dogley – will have a significant impact on the economy of the island state since tourism represents the second main sector of the country after fishing. It is not yet clear whether the government intends to also prohibit tourists arriving by air.

TUNISIA – Tunisia, after a day of zero new cases, has registered six more new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,043. The Ministry of Health of Tunis announced in a statement specifying that the deaths rise from 45 to 46 and the recovered from 816 to 819. There are currently 179 positive people, 3 of whom hospitalized. Tunisia, which has loosened its lockdown measures since May 4 with a first phase of gradual reopening in the vital sectors of the economy, yesterday made a further series of openings.