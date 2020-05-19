Neurodegenerative diseases, the challenge starts from the University of Trento

Like a key in the patch. Only the right one enters the lock and opens the door.

So it happens with the RNA filaments, used in the laboratories of the University of Trento: each stretch affects only the corresponding one. And RNA becomes a weapon and target, at the same time, in the fight against some neurodegenerative diseases.

A problem that, with the progressive aging of the population, has become one global public health priorities.

Advertising Advertising

The mechanism, which fits into the vast international scientific research on gene therapies, has obtained the grant of a patent valid in Europe and the United States of America.

Coordinating the research of the University of Trento is Michela Denti, which for over 10 years has been conducting studies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, especially those based on genetics. Immediately a premise: «I don’t want to delude sick people, family members, associations. I point out that a lot of research, time and investments are still needed to arrive at a therapy. So far we have tested the effectiveness of the therapeutic approach only on cells in the laboratory. We lack preclinical experimentation, which is a delicate, expensive and long process and is a necessary step to get to the stage where someone can show interest in acquiring our patent and proceed with clinical experimentation. We, however, continue the research with commitment and tenacity because the mechanism is promising and we want it to become, in a few years, a new therapy for various diseases, both rare and widespread, which are characterized by an irreversible and progressive loss of functionality neuronal and for which there are currently no treatments

The invention of Michela Denti, pteacher of applied biology, and of the researchers Giuseppina Covello and Kavitha Siva, consists of one molecular therapy based on RNA for neurodegenerative diseases (called Taupatie), caused by abnormalities of a specific protein (the Tau protein, coded by the MAPT gene and associated with the stability of the microtubules and therefore with the proper functioning of some memory processes).

We’re going to target the messenger RNA of the Tau protein that has changed in the disease, “he explains. «The RNA strand binds to the complementary one, like a key in the patch. And therefore it affects precisely only the section of the filament altered by the mutation that is the cause of the disease

On the method, he says: «We develop RNA molecules (siRNAs, short interfering RNA or short interfering RNA, or antisense oligonucleotides), which are based on short nucleotide sequences (typically twenty or less) capable of interfering with protein synthesis or RNA processing messenger. We use them as therapeutic tools to obtain high efficiency and specificity in treating gene diseases. After 20 years of research, these approaches have been very successful in the last four years as therapies for rare and lethal genetic diseases, such as spinal muscular atrophy, acute liver porphyria and hereditary amyloidosis».

The molecules object of the invention aim to be a targeted approach for early hereditary dementia, which occurs within 60 years of age, (frontotemporal dementia with parkinsonism linked to chromosome 17), but the applications could concern various pathologies due to alterations of the Tau protein. Examples are Huntington’s disease, myotonic dystrophy, but also Alzheimer’s disease, a complex disease that depends on many different factors, but which is associated with frontotemporal dementia by the accumulation of Tau protein in the brains of the people affected by it. .

One of the major problems concern administration. “The main stumbling block for all researchers at the moment is how to get these therapeutic RNA molecules to the right organ or tissue»Points out Michela Denti, who is part of one of the networks of experts (called Cost Actions), created in Europe (by Cost European cooperation in science and technology), which deals with this (Delivery of Antisense RNA Therapeutics).

After the patent and on the road of experimentation, Denti recalls some essential supports: «An important investment in my favor came from the University of Trento, which with the Scientific Research and Technology Transfer Support Division has accompanied me in participating in competitive funding calls and throughout the process to obtain the patent “

He then reports on the consultancy service on the application aspects of biomedical research obtained by the Foundation for the Enhancement of Trentino Research, born on the initiative of the Cassa di Risparmio Foundation of Trento and Rovereto, in collaboration with the Food Department of Cell, computational and integrated biology of theUniversity of Trento and with HIT – Trentino Innovation Hub.

Finally, just a few days ago, the possibility of using advanced services for the analysis of intellectual property offered by the European Commission through the IP Booster project took shape, aimed at exploring the potential market and evaluating the competitive landscape on the technology of the RNA therapy. Giuseppe Caputo of UniTrento’s Scientific Research and Technology Transfer Support Division explains: «For the Michela Denti project, on which the University has invested heavily in terms of patent protection, we have requested four high-value-added services from IP Booster, with the support of HIT – Hub Innovazione Trentino, relating to the evaluation of the process for best guarantee the legal protection of research results; the analysis of competitors and competition in the RNA therapeutics sector; verification of the potential of the invention and of its possible positioning on the market in order to make the most of it; finally, consultancy and support in the negotiation of technology transfer agreements that underlie the potential economic use of public research results».