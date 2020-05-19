Libya: Syrian observatory, 120 Syrian fighters in Turkey in preparation for their transfer to Tripoli

London, 19 May 09:06 – (Nova Agency) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has revealed that a new group of 120 Syrian militants loyal to Ankara have arrived in Turkey in preparation to be transferred to Libya after receiving the necessary training in Turkish camps. In a statement, the London-based non-governmental organization said that at least 8,950 mercenaries have so far reached Libyan territory, while at least 3,204 recruits in Turkish training camps. (Lit) © Agenzia Nova – Reproduction reserved