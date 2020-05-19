stop funding, the US may exit

yet

The President of the United States has launched a real ultimatum to the World Health Organization, repeatedly criticized by the White House tenant during the coronavirus emergency.

If the WHO does not respond positively to Trump’s requests in 30 days, the latter will permanently freeze funding for the Organization and reconsider the membership of the United States. But let’s go in order.

Trump against WHO: the president’s ultimatum

Trump’s latest statements against the WHO were made public (via Twitter) in a letter signed by the tycoon and sent directly to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the general manager of the World Health Organization.

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

In the letter, as anticipated, the American billionaire launched an ultimatum to the WHO. If the latter does not undertake to do substantial improvements within 30 days:

“My temporary freezing of US funds will become permanent and I will reconsider our presence in the organization.”

It is not clear at the moment how Trump will cancel the funds to WHO as most of them are approved by Congress and that the president generally has no authority to direct them elsewhere.

Threats from Washington, however, rekindled the spotlight on a clash that broke out in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, when the US accused the organization of mishandling the situation. In yesterday’s letter, however, references to Beijing were certainly not lacking.

“The only way forward for the World Health Organization is to actually demonstrate independence from China … I can’t allow American taxpayer dollars to continue funding an organization that, at present, isn’t so clearly serving US interests. ”

The situation in the United States is currently dramatic. Confirmed cases of infection exceeded 1.5 million, while the confirmed deaths were more than 90,000 (of which approximately 21,000 only in New York state). For this reason, the president has also been repeatedly criticized for his emergency management methods and especially for his misleading statements about the coronavirus.

The last few hours, however, was only the last chapter of the Trump-WHO clash. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to understand what will really happen following the ultimatum. Will the United States really step out of the World Health Organization?