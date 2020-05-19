Corona-sponsored: Only the strong survive

div id=””>Last week, three behind-the-scenes acquisition deals of the global tech industry were unveiled. The first is Amazon’s contacts to buy the world’s largest AMC movie theater network, with its 1,000 theaters, 11,000 auditoriums and 400 million customers a year, as of the pre-Corona crisis. The second is Uber’s efforts to acquire the food delivery company Grabhab, which controls 30% of the US market and is the second largest in the world, with more than half a million orders a day from 200,000 restaurants in the US and London. The third is the $ 400 million deal to sell Giphy to Facebook. The company has developed a platform for producing and uploading gifs, the short videos that populate every corner of the network, and it is used by almost every social network in the world.

These deals are not necessarily very large, given the size of the huge buyers, but they can completely change the world of technology. This will not happen because of their business significance for buyers or acquirers, but because of how they can shape the future of high-tech competition.

High-tech shark illustration Illustration: Jonathan Popper

1. Citizen Bezos

In April, the U.S. Department of Justice removed a 70-year restriction prohibiting movie studios from owning cinemas. The 1948 Paramount Decree, which shaped the antitrust industry, was set indefinitely. In November, the U.S. government began reviewing such decisions, stating that the Paramount decision was no longer relevant. “The theaters in the 1930s had one screen and featured one movie at a time. These were replaced by multi-flexes who play many films at the same time,” the Justice Department reasoned. “Consumers today are not restricted to movie theaters … and can watch cable movies, DVDs and streaming services.”

